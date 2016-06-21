Cannibal Corpse are one of death metal's most revered bands with a remarkably consistent catalog to back the legendary status they've been building since they came onto the scene with their debut album in 1990. Through few lineup changes and two of the genre's biggest names — Chris Barnes and George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher — fronting the group, Corpse have enjoyed a successful career in one of metal's least compromising genres.

Carving out their path and subsequently one of the many roads death metal would veer down, Cannibal Corpse were pioneers, laying down the blueprint for thousands of bands who have tried to follow in their footsteps. Bringing replete gore, unspeakable violence and wildly grotesque album art to their warped brand of metal, they are almost solely responsible for these themes being regarded as holy writ among their contemporaries and fans alike.

With an unmistakable style, founding members bassist Alex Webster and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz have locked down the rhythm section in Cannibal Corpse for over 25 years. Webster's technical mastery rightfully puts him atop the heap of extreme metal bassists while Mazurkiewicz's raw, unhinged style cannot be mistaken for anyone else behind the kit.

As the driving force behind Corpse, these two have kept the ship mostly straight, save for a couple missteps along the way. Be it the original tag team of Bob Rusay and Jack Owen, the current duo of Rob Barrett and Pat O'Brien or the middle years of Owen and Barrett, each album has its own identity that bubbles to the surface with a few intent rounds through their discography.

Now, it's time to take a look as we count down every Cannibal Corpse album from weakest to strongest in the gallery below.

Cannibal Corpse Albums Ranked

