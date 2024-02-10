On Friday night's edition of Loudwire Nights (Feb. 9), Blothar the Berserker admitted he doesn't think GWAR will ever be invited to perform on Broadway in New York City.

"We would take over a Chuck E. Cheese if they'd let us do it," Blothar said, "but to be honest with you, Broadway is a little too highbrow for GWAR. I mean, let's face it, we're really more of a Vegas or Branson act."

When host Chuck Armstrong said he could see GWAR next to the Dillards and Yakov Smirnoff, Blothar laughed and proudly asked, "Wouldn't we be good at Branson?"

As Blothar considered Branson, he also said he had a hard time believing the Sphere would allow Gwar to take the stage in Vegas.

"There's like a zero chance that they're going to let our freak show in there. I can tell you that. It would be great, I mean, it would be un-freaking-believable."

What it Was Like For GWAR to Work With Lzzy Hale

In addition to wondering where GWAR might fit in for a residency, Blothar opened up about what it was like working with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on "The Cutter" from 2022's The New Dark Ages.

"Lzzy Hale is unbelievable," he said. "She's one of the greatest singers that I've ever had a chance to work with. She's just absolutely fantastic. She's got great grange and she has a great attitude, too. She's a fun, sweet person — even GWAR can appreciate someone like that."

For fans who were unaware of Hale's actual identity, Blothar was quick to reveal the truth.

"She is a front. She's taking on a human form because she's smart. She's a thinking lady, like Madonna ... But, she is from Scumdoggia and she is, in fact, Clitaurus Maximus."

READ MORE: Rob Halford Says Power Trip Festival Is 'Already Legendary'

Blothar was happy to say they had such a good time with Hale, they'd be up for joining forces again.

"We'll have her any time."

What Else Did GWAR's Blothar the Berserker Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What fans can expect from GWAR's upcoming Age of Befuddlement tour: "Get ready to get messy. GWAR is unlike any rock band that has ever existed."

What the last 10 years have been like fronting GWAR following the death of Oderus Urungus: "Who doesn't want to stand onstage in front of a packed audience of prepubescent losers ridden with acne and venereal disease and pour their hearts out every night?"

What music executives GWAR might have to sacrifice in order to regain control over some of their previous albums

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Blothar the Berserker joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Feb. 9; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream The New Dark Ages at this location and check out GWAR's full tour schedule.

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide Start saving your money now! Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff