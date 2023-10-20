Halloween is a favorite holiday among metal and rock fans. Living in a world of escapism that this music embodies naturally lends itself to dressing up in costume and scaring the Hell out of everyone even on the one day a year where we all blend in. For some bands, the music itself isn't enough of an escape and they need to provide the full visual elements for their shows.

In the gallery ahead, you'll find 20 rock and metal acts who treat every day like its Halloween, give us something else to live for the other 364 days of the year the rest of us can't be in costume. Some bands take their act seriously while others are just in on the fun. Some fans call this a gimmick, but there's no denying the power and success this has brought the bands featured in the gallery below!

20 Rock and Metal Acts Who Are Always Ready for Halloween Masks, makeup — they've got it all.