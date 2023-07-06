This week, the prolific heavy metal brothers in Cavalera Conspiracy, Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera, announced the death of their mother, Vania Cavalera. She was 80.

Max, also of Soulfly and Killer Be Killed, and Iggor, who previously played in Nailbomb and Strife, were raised by their mother in their native Brazil after their father, Graziano Cavalera, an Italian ambassador to Brazil, died at 41 while the brothers were still young. Max and Iggor formed Sepultura in Brazil in 1984 before eventually relocating to the United States. Max parted ways with Sepultura in 1996, Iggor a decade later.

A July 5 social media post shared via Cavalera Conspiracy's official Instagram page says, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our matriarch, Vania Cavalera. Vania's greatest joy in life was raising and loving her three children, Max, Iggor and Kira, and being Vovó [grandmother] to her fourteen grandchildren."

The statement adds that the Cavalera family "asks for privacy during this difficult time of grief and as we honor our mother's wishes and her legacy by continuing to celebrate her 80-year-long journey of love, strength, spirituality and metal."

Loudwire sends its deepest condolences to the Cavalera brothers and their entire extended family, as well as their bandmates and friends. Find Cavalera Conspiracy's upcoming concerts here.

