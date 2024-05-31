14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 24-30, 2024)
While there weren't as many tours that were announced on this holiday week, there are still plenty of quality rock and metal tours that you'll want to see.
Let's start with Asking Alexandria, who have put together another great touring package with Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive and Archers that will travel the country later this year. You've also got new dates for veteran metallers Soulfly, who will team up with Eyehategod, Mutilation Barbecue and Skinflint this fall.
If you prefer something more on the alternative side, the original lineup of Jane's Addiction are back together. They'll be playing shows with fellow '80s alt-rock mainstays Love and Rockets this year. And speaking of the '80s, W.A.S.P. are ready to rock you with support from Death Angel and Unto Others.
Those are just some of the newly announced tours. There's a little something for everyone spanning the scale from heavily aggressive metal through more melodic alternative rock. Check out the newly announced tours, festivals and special one-off performances announced this past week below.
10 Years
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Conquer Divide
Ticketing Info
Asking Alexandria
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, Archers
Ticketing Info
Blind Equation
Tour Dates: July 13 - 22
Support Acts: Bejalvin and CPU Buddha
Ticketing Info
Dayseeker
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Alpha Wolf, Catch Your Breath, Kingdom of Giants
Ticketing Info
Dead & Company
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - 10
Support Acts: None .... all shows take place at Las Vegas Sphere
Ticketing Info
D.R.U.G.S.
Tour Dates: June 7 - Nov. 11
Support Acts: Savage Hands, Downswing, The Requiem
Ticketing Info
Flat Back
Tour Dates: July 27 - Aug. 4
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Jane's Addiction / Love and Rockets
Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Marianas Trench
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 19; Nov. 16 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: Grayscale, Piao, Cassadee Pope, Girlfriends, LOLO
Ticketing Info
Molder
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 3
Support Acts: Goetia, Dripping Decay
Ticketing Info
Progject
Tour Dates: June 20 - 30
Support Acts: Travis Larson
Ticketing Info
Signs of the Swarm
Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 28
Support Acts: Cane Hill, Ov Sulfur, 156/Silence, A Wake In Providence
Ticketing Info
Soulfly
Tour Dates: Oct. 19 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: Eyehategod, Mutilation Barbecue and Skinflint
Ticketing Info
W.A.S.P.
Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: Death Angel, Unto Others
Ticketing Info
Also of Note
* With Lollapalooza fast approaching, the Chicago-based festival has announced a slew of after shows taking place in the city surrounding the early August festival. A full schedule of these shows has now been listed with tickets going on sale today (May 31).
Ticketing Info
* Social Distortion, Rocket form the Crypt, The Rev. Horton Heat, Old '97s, Supersuckers and more have been announced for the Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise. Taking place May 9-13, 2025, the ship will set sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.
Ticketing Info
* It Dies Today have announce a special 20th anniversary "20 Years of Caitiff Choir" show, coming Oct. 26 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J. Walls of Jericho, Eighteen Visions and This Is Hell will provide support.
Ticketing Info
