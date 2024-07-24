Jane’s Addiction Drop First New Song With Classic Lineup in 34 Years

Jane's Addiction are back with returning bassist Eric Avery making his presence immediately felt on "Imminent Redemption," the first new song released by the classic Jane's Addiction lineup in 34 years.

Avery's bass work is the first thing you hear on "Imminent Redemption," as the song rides a killer groove throughout. "Let's make some good trouble," Perry Farrell proclaims at the top of the song, with the track living up to that declaration. For fans of the original lineup, the new song 34 years later very much has that feel of classic Jane's.

“It is different this time,” says the band. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”

Take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below.

Jane's Addiction, "Imminent Redemption"

Jane's Addiction, "Imminent Redemption" Lyrics

Let's make some good trouble

Let's call in the drummer

High stakes and high drama

And we need them women too! Let's stir up that karma

And put it in your pocket

Let's launch us a comeback

Come-Come-Come-Comeback

Love that! It sounds like to me man

It's the imminent redemption

I'll see you when we meet again

In the imminent redemption Some are hot in head remember

Try to shake hips and behind

Shake shake shakе up more trouble

Open up - Opеn up the boarders Oh it sounds like to me man

The sound is bitter sweet man

It's the imminent redemption

Imminent, imminent, imminent

Redemption Let's all make a comeback

Ia la la la la la la la la la

Love that! It's not only me

We all need a little redeeming

From the coco fields of Columbia

To the senate seats of Washington D.C

Can you ever forgive me? Oh it sounds to me man

It's the imminent redemption

I'll see you when we meet again

In the imminent redemption

Jane's Addiction in 2024

Jane's Addiction already put Eric Avery to use during an intimate show in London, marking the first time that the classic lineup had played live together in 14 years.

Now fans will be able to catch the core four of Jane's Addiction later this summer when they hit the road with fellow alt-rock veterans Love and Rockets, with support from Crawlers.

READ MORE: The Most Played Songs of 35 Big Alternative Rock Bands

The 23-city tour gets underway Aug. 9 in Las Vegas, continuing through their Sept. 29 finale headlining St. Louis' Evolution Festival on Sept. 29. All dates are listed below and you can get ticketing info through the band's website.

Jane's Addiction / Love and Rockets / Crawlers 2024 Tour Dates

Aug. 09 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Aug. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park Petco Park

Aug. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 18 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 19 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Aug. 21 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 23 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug. 25 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Aug. 27 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 03 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 05 — Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sept. 07 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 15 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sept. 18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 20 — Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sept. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion

Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 28 – Huntsville, Ala. @ South Star Music Festival*#

Sept. 29 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Evolution Festival*#

*Not A Live Nation Date

#Love & Rockets not performing on these dates