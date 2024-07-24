Jane’s Addiction Drop First New Song With Classic Lineup in 34 Years
Jane's Addiction are back with returning bassist Eric Avery making his presence immediately felt on "Imminent Redemption," the first new song released by the classic Jane's Addiction lineup in 34 years.
Avery's bass work is the first thing you hear on "Imminent Redemption," as the song rides a killer groove throughout. "Let's make some good trouble," Perry Farrell proclaims at the top of the song, with the track living up to that declaration. For fans of the original lineup, the new song 34 years later very much has that feel of classic Jane's.
“It is different this time,” says the band. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”
Take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below.
Jane's Addiction, "Imminent Redemption"
Jane's Addiction, "Imminent Redemption" Lyrics
Let's make some good trouble
Let's call in the drummer
High stakes and high drama
And we need them women too!
Let's stir up that karma
And put it in your pocket
Let's launch us a comeback
Come-Come-Come-Comeback
Love that!
It sounds like to me man
It's the imminent redemption
I'll see you when we meet again
In the imminent redemption
Some are hot in head remember
Try to shake hips and behind
Shake shake shakе up more trouble
Open up - Opеn up the boarders
Oh it sounds like to me man
The sound is bitter sweet man
It's the imminent redemption
Imminent, imminent, imminent
Redemption
Let's all make a comeback
Ia la la la la la la la la la
Love that!
It's not only me
We all need a little redeeming
From the coco fields of Columbia
To the senate seats of Washington D.C
Can you ever forgive me?
Oh it sounds to me man
It's the imminent redemption
I'll see you when we meet again
In the imminent redemption
Jane's Addiction in 2024
Jane's Addiction already put Eric Avery to use during an intimate show in London, marking the first time that the classic lineup had played live together in 14 years.
Now fans will be able to catch the core four of Jane's Addiction later this summer when they hit the road with fellow alt-rock veterans Love and Rockets, with support from Crawlers.
The 23-city tour gets underway Aug. 9 in Las Vegas, continuing through their Sept. 29 finale headlining St. Louis' Evolution Festival on Sept. 29. All dates are listed below and you can get ticketing info through the band's website.
Jane's Addiction / Love and Rockets / Crawlers 2024 Tour Dates
Aug. 09 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Aug. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park Petco Park
Aug. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Aug. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 18 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 19 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Aug. 21 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 23 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Aug. 25 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
Aug. 27 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Aug. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 03 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 05 — Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sept. 07 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 15 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sept. 18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 20 — Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Sept. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion
Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 28 – Huntsville, Ala. @ South Star Music Festival*#
Sept. 29 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Evolution Festival*#
*Not A Live Nation Date
#Love & Rockets not performing on these dates
