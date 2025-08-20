Are Jane’s Addiction Members Continuing Together Without Perry Farrell?

Though Jane's Addiction have likely concluded their run with 2024's onstage dust up, it appears that three of the members of the band want to continue working together.

Over the past week, band members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins have shared social media posts that they've been spending time in the studio with producer Robert Adam Stevenson.

Three separate posts have teased the increasing activity. First, Dave Navarro shared on his Instagram a photo of himself with Stevenson in a recording studio with the caption, "Good to reconnect and visit with my old pal @robertadamstevenson."

Not long after, another post shared by both Avery and Navarro featured a studio camera trained on a computer as bits of music played. It was captioned with the words "The boys."

Then earlier today (Aug. 20), Navarro, Avery, Perkins and Stevenson all shared video of them posing for a photo in the studio with the comment from Navarro stating, "Back at it with @ericaveryinsta @stephenperkinsdrummer & @robertadamstevenson."

What Happened in 2024 and Beyond With Jane's Addiction?

After a 2022 return by bassist Eric Avery, Jane's Addiction started working on new material. By 2024, they had even released "Imminent Redemption" as the first song from the core four members in 34 years. But tensions began to build on their 2024 touring culminating with an onstage shoving match between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro at their Boston show.

READ MORE: 9 Bands That Broke Up Onstage or Right After

The tour was canceled. Additional music was scrapped. Both sides issued public apology statements. But it looks as though Jane's Addiction are now done as a band.

Navarro has publicly stated there's "no chance" the group would ever reunite. And earlier this year, Jane's Addiction's three other members filed a lawsuit against Farrelll while the singer responded with a lawsuit of his own against this bandmates.

Have Jane's Addiction's Members Played Without Farrell Before?

Yes! In 2006, after Jane's Addiction's third breakup, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins and then Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney formed The Panic Channel with former MTV VJ and Skycycle vocalist Steve Isaacs. The group issued one studio album, titled (ONe), that yielded the singles "Why Cry" and "Treehouse of the Spirits." Both singles saw modest airplay at alternative and mainstream rock radio while the album peaked at No. 110 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

The group splintered after the album's release and tour support while Navarro and Perkins returned to Jane's Addiction for yet another reunion a year after Panic Channel's release.

What Does It Mean?

Until there's new music to share, it's still a case of what might be. It is notable that Jane's Addiction had already released one song and quietly released a second after the onstage altercation. Apparently the creative side with Avery returning to the group for their first new music together in over 30 years had been working.

The fact that the three members are now in the studio together suggests that this was a musical relationship the three Jane's members were not ready to move on from. But given the legalities, whatever they decide to do together will likely come under a different name.