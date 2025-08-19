Who remembers The Panic Channel, the 2000s-era post-hardcore band featuring members of Jane's Addiction but fronted by a former MTV VJ rather that Perry Farrell?

The group came about during one of Jane's Addiction's multiple breakups in 2004 and went on to release a studio album in 2006.

Who Were The Panic Channel?

The band consisted of three Jane's Addiction members — guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Chris Chaney. After Jane's split for the third time with Perry Farrell in 2004, the other three members decided to continue working together.

They ended up pulling in former Skycycle vocalist Steve Isaacs, who would also play rhythm guitar in the band. Isaacs had come up through the ranks in the Los Angeles area, studying guitar at Musician's Institute in the late '80s. He'd also hosted a local open mic show in Hollywood where he was discovered and that led to his stint as an MTV VJ starting in September 1991 and running through April 1993.

Following his stint at MTV, Isaacs returned to his love of music and initially landed the lead role in a Broadway production of The Who's Tommy, with Pete Townshend personally selecting him for the lead.

In 1995, he returned to Los Angeles and eventually started up the group Skycycle that scored a major label deal and issued one EP before they were dropped by their label. The band would eventually split in 2000. After that period, he took on several jobs while also performing acoustic shows at Los Angeles clubs. It was there that a mutual friend introduced Isaacs to Navarro, Perkins and Chaney.

Navarro stated of the band name that it was inspired by the state of panic induced by the media. In terms of how that applied to the group, he added that they were "channeling the energy inside and outside the room when we create these songs. We like to think of creating music as a way to channel the panic into something tangible"

What Happened After The Panic Channel Formed?

With Jane's Addiction inactive, The Panic Channel became a priority. The group signed to Capitol Records and issued their lone studio album, (ONe), on Aug. 15, 2006.

The album yielded a pair of singles, "Why Cry" was sent to radio and topped out at No. 33 on the Alternative Airplay chart, while peaking at No. 39 for Mainstream Rock. The other song of note was "Teahouse of the Spirits." The song was a heavier, more driving rock track and a video was created but it was used more to generate interest on the internet.

The Panic Channel, "Why Cry"

The Panic Channel, "Teahouse of the Spirits"

The album itself peaked at No. 110, a modest start on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. On tour, the band would be joined by another group with some TV ties. Supernova, the band featuring Tommy Lee, Jason Newsted and Gilby Clarke that chose Lukas Rossi from the Rock Star: Supernova vocalist search competition series, would join them for shows. Dave Navarro had also served as one of the co-hosts on the TV series.

As the Panic Channel were about to hit the road, Chaney backed out of touring citing family obligations. Siggy Sjursen of Powerman 5000 initially filled in for Chaney before being named a permanent member of the band.

What Happened With The Panic Channel After Their Album and Tour?

Eventually the call came to reunite Jane's Addiction again in 2008. Navarro and Perkins returned to the band. Meanwhile, Isaacs had returned to New York and the geographical divide provided an obstacle to continuing The Panic Channel.

Navarro revealed in 2009 that he had spoken with both Isaacs and Chaney about returning to the group, but so far the group has yet to reunite in any lasting form or record any new music. It does appear that the members of The Panic Channel were part of Navarro's Above Ground benefit in 2018 and Isaacs has remained. friendly with Navarro, but the group's social media has essentially been inactive since 2018.

What About Jane's Addiction?

As stated, Navarro and Perkins returned to Jane's Addiction in 2008. The band attempted to pick up again with original bassist Eric Avery re-entering the group. The band toured with Nine Inch Nails, recorded new versions of "Whores" and "Chip Away" and eventually released a retrospective box set in 2009. But by 2010, Avery decided to exit the notoriously combustible band again.

Duff McKagan would replace Avery for their 2011 The Great Escape Artist album, but the Guns N' Roses bassist bowed out of touring. Producer and TV on the Radio bassist Dave Sitek filled the void on tour.

Another reunion with Avery was revealed in 2022, ending a 12-year absence for the bassist. The band started working on new material and had even released "Imminent Redemption" as the first song from the core four members in 34 years. But tensions began to build on their 2024 touring culminating with an onstage shoving match between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro at their Boston show.

READ MORE: 9 Bands That Broke Up Onstage or Right After

The tour was canceled. Additional music was scrapped. Both sides issued public apology statements. But it looks as though Jane's Addiction are now done as a band. Navarro has publicly stated there's "no chance" the group would ever reunite. And earlier this year, both the members of Jane's Addiction and Farrell had lawsuits against each other over the fallout from the concert altercation and eventual split.