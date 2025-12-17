Both Perry Farrell and the other members of Jane's Addiction have both issued new public statements about their split with each admitting fault, but it doesn't appear that the band will be reuniting.

The timing feels a bit odd as Farrell and his bandmates famously split during an onstage altercation in 2024, then immediately announced the cancelation of the remainder of their touring and both sides have since levied lawsuits against each other.

What Perry Farrell Said In His New Statement

In Perry Farrell's statement, he addressed fans in Boston where the onstage altercation took place as well as those Jane's Addiction fans that exist around the world.

He wrote as follows:

To everyone in Boston, and around the world. I'd like to address what happened on stage last year. I've reflected on it and know I didn't handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show. Jane's Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades. The band, the songs, the patrons and the impact that we've had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down. My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I'm truly sorry to everyone who was impacted. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support. Perry Farrell.

What the Other Members of Jane's Addiction Said in Their Statement

Guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins were also onstage at the show in question. The three Jane's Addiction members issued their own statement coinciding with Farrell's statement that also shared some blame and seemed to insinuate that tensions have cooled.

Their statement reads as follows:

We would like to clarify the events surrounding the cancellation of the tour after the show in Boston in September 2024. After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry's mental health which we regret. Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together. We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane's Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together. You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you.

What Happened at Jane's Addiction's Boston Show + After

During the Boston show in September 2024, Jane's Addiction were midway into their performance when the altercation between Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro broke out onstage. At the end of their performance of "Ocean Size," Farrell could be seen shouting at Navarro onstage then aggressively bumping into the musician while he played. As Navarro started to fend off Farrell with his forearm, the singer broke free of the hold and lunged with a punch toward Navarro before crew members intervened.

READ MORE: 9 Bands That Broke Up Onstage or Right After

As Farrell was physically removed by several crew members, Stephen Perkins came to the front of the stage to hug Navarro and then the three members left thanked fans before calling it a night.

In the immediate aftermath, both the band members and Farrell issued separate public apologies and the band announced their immediate hiatus.

Back in July of this year, the Jane's Addiction members sued Farrell over the onstage assault while Farrell countersued the band accusing his ex-colleagues of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract.

Though no mention of their respective lawsuits was made in their statements, the mutual public admissions that share blame for what happened in Boston and the statement that they have resolved their differences would seem to indicate an end to their litigious actions.

While coming together for the mutual statements, it also appears as though there will not be a reunion. Back in August however, it appeared as though Navarro, Avery and Perkins might continue working together through mutual shared social media posts.