Perry Farrell Issues Public Apology to Jane’s Addiction Bandmates

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has issued a statement in which he reveals that he owes his bandmates an apology after his actions of the past week. The band announced the cancelation of their remaining tour dates after Farrell first shoved and then punched guitarist Dave Navarro during the group's Friday night show in Boston, ending their performance that night early.

What Perry Farrell Had to Say About Jane's Addiction + Tour Cancelation

After the band issued a standard public statement announcing their cancelation of their tour dates and guitarist Dave Navarro then issued a separate statement that went into more detail about the band's concern over the behavior and mental health of Farrell, the Jane's Addiction vocalist offered his own statement on his Instagram stories.

In it, Farrell takes accountability for his actions and explains that he owes his bandmates an apology. His statement reads as follows:

This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.

What Happened at Jane's Addiction's Boston Show and After?

During the Friday performance in Boston, Farrell started getting more aggressive with things boiling over during the performance of the song "Ocean Size." In the midst of the song, Farrell can be seen shouting at Navarro, then aggressively bumping the guitarist while he played. That led to Navarro to use his forearm to hold off Farrell as they argued and Farrell then breaking free of the hold and punching Navarro before crew members stepped in.

After Farrell was taken off stage by several crew members, the band came to the front of the stage to thank fans. Drummer Stephen Perkins notably hugged Navarro, checking in on the guitarist.

Farrell's wife Etty shared her first-person account of what happened. She cited Perry feeling like he was being drowned out by the instrumentation during the performance. After the dust-up with Navarro, she claimed that bassist Eric Avery got in "a few cheap shots" at Perry as he was being taken offstage. She then added that Farrell "was a crazed beast for the next half an hour,” stating that he didn't exactly calm down but did break down and cried.

The band initially offered an apology while canceling their next show, but then issued a full announcement Monday canceling the remainder of the run and announcing their hiatus.

Earlier this year, Jane's Addiction released the single "Imminent Redemption" which was their first song with the classic lineup in 34 years.