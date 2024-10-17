What Paul Stanley Thinks About the Jane’s Addiction Onstage Fight

KISS legend Paul Stanley has weighed in on the now infamous onstage fight between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro at a Jane's Addiction show.

On Sept. 13, Farrell took a swing at Navarro as tensions escalated in the days prior due to the singer's subpar live performances. Farrell had been slurring his speech, singing lyrics to the wrong songs and singing during incorrect spots.

The scuffle, which spilled over backstage after the show was cut short, resulted in the band canceling their remaining tour dates and entering a period of hiatus.

Band members not getting along is nothing new in rock music, but we rarely see these tempers flare in such a manner onstage. And it doesn't sit right with Stanley, either, who recently told Jackass star Steve-O about the issues he has with how it all went down.

Paul Stanley on Jane's Addiction Fight

As a guest on Steve-O's Wilde Ride! podcast, Stanley revealed one major rule all artists must practice, even during times of disagreement — "You don't hit."

"And you don't bring your problems onstage," he continues.

"You leave your ego — well, that's more difficult," he gauges, reassessing as he explains, "But you leave your anger and your resentment at the bottom of the stairs."

It's something he's had to do in KISS as the "Starchild" relays, "And we would go onstage and have a great time sometimes playing and then walk offstage and not be talking to each other."

Stanley says "the audience doesn't deserve that," in reference to seeing interpersonal issues play out onstage. "The audience paid. And that goes back to that same philosophy of [KISS] being the band we never saw."

"People get one chance to see you, possibly on a tour. It doesn't matter about last night or about the night after — that's their night, and for them to see you not interacting with your bandmate, that's kid shit," Stanley added, not mincing words, "That's disrespectful to the people who paid."

Listen to the full podcast interview below.

Paul Stanley Guests on Steve-O's Wild Ride Podcast