In light of the drama that took place over the weekend, Jane's Addiction have canceled the rest of their 2024 tour and announced a hiatus in two new statements.

During the band's performance in Boston Friday night (Sept. 13), frontman Perry Farrell had a confrontation with guitarist Dave Navarro that turned physical. The singer was escorted off the stage by crew members, and the band issued a statement apologizing for the incident on social media the next day.

In the post, the group announced the cancelation of their Sept. 15 show in Bridgeport, Connecticut. However, in two new statements the band shared on social media today (Sept. 16), they've canceled the rest of the tour and revealed that they are taking a break as a band.

"To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour," the statement reads, adding that refunds will be given to ticket holders at the point of purchase.

A second statement was shared in a post on Navarro's personal Instagram, signed by himself, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current U.S. tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," the post reads.

"We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis. Our hearts are broken."

What Happened in Boston

Toward the end of Jane's Addiction's show at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion Friday night, Farrell started shouting at Navarro and bumping into him. The guitarist tried to keep the singer off of him with his arm, and then Farrell punched him before being escorted off the stage.

The band shared a public apology on their Instagram story the next day that read, "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night. As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport."

The tour was originally set to wrap up Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.

Farrell's Wife Said the Singer Had Been Struggling With Tinnitus

Farrell's wife Etty shared her own account of the incident on Instagram the following day, writing, "Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night."

She noted that the singer was a "crazed beast" after the show, then had a breakdown and cried.

Navarro Previously Referred to the Band's Onstage 'Trainwrecks'

During a conversation with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong in August, Navarro suggested that Jane's Addiction performances can be unexpected at times, mainly because the members take turns leading the shows and improvising onstage.

"That's the funniest part, we don't all trust each other," the guitarist said.

"It certainly keeps it interesting from night to night. We never have it planned out... It's not to say we haven't had some trainwrecks on stage, but I think it's worth the gamble, you know?"

