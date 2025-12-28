Earlier this year, Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins filed a lawsuit against singer Perry Farrell following Farrell’s 2024 onstage outburst. Hours later, Farrell launched his own lawsuit against them, and now, the two parties have reached a settlement and the lawsuits have been dismissed.

What Happened With the Settlement?

This past Friday (Dec. 26), People magazine reported that Navarro, Avery and Perkins have “reached a settlement following the ongoing legal battles between [them] and Perry Farrell.”

Specially, the outlet wrote, Navarro “filed a $10 million lawsuit” back in July of 2025 in which he “accused Jane’s Addiction bandmate Perry Farrell of assault and battery for a ‘brutal and unprovoked’ attack at a concert in Boston in September 2024.” Sadly, the band “cancelled its reunion tour after the incident – after selling over 100,000 tickets for the multi-city run” [via People].

Last Monday (Dec. 22), “the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, dismissed Perry Farrell and fellow band members Navarro, Avery and Perkins’ lawsuits, according to court documents obtained by People.”

More details regarding the settlement itself have not been disclosed.

The decision came nearly a week after Farrell and his former collaborators issued separate statements about their split following the altercation. As Loudwire wrote at the time, both parties admitted fault while also confirming that Jane’s Addiction won’t be reuniting.

In his Dec. 17 social media post, Farrell took accountability and apologized for the scuffle, explaining: “I’ve reflected on [what happened] and know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.” He then expressed that Jane’s Addiction had been “at the center of [his] life for decades,” as well as that he appreciated every one of their fans for their “continued love and support.”

The same day, Jane’s Addiction posted a similar testimony to social media, clarifying:

After [the Boston] show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health which we regret. Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together. We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together. You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you.

More About Jane’s Addiction's Recent Drama

On Sept. 13, 2024, Jane’s Addiction played the Leader Bank Pavillon in Boston, and as Loudwire reported the following day, they ended their set early (during “Ocean Size”) because Farrell “shoved and then punched . . . Navarro. The singer flew into a rage afterwards and had to be restrained and escorted off stage by several crew members.”

Allegedly, tensions between the two musicians began a couple of songs earlier, and Farrell could be seen “shouting at Navarro, then aggressively bumping the guitarist while he played.” Consequently, Navarro “use[d] his forearm to hold off Farrell as they argued,” with Farrell eventually “breaking free of the hold and punching Navarro before crew members stepped in.”

A few days later, both Farrell and Jane’s Addiction publicly apologized for the incident and officially canceled the rest of their 2024 tour and announced their hiatus.

This past July – and as mentioned above – Jane’s Addiction sued Farrell for (as Loudwire put it):

[A] litany of offenses, including assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract. Additionally, it claims that the band lost over $10 million on account of the tour cancellation and requests that Farrell pay for all outstanding bills related to the tour cancellation.

Two months prior, Navarro told Guitar Player that “there’s no chance for the band to ever play together again.”

Shortly after the band filed the lawsuit, Farrell filed his own lawsuit in which he claimed (per Loudwire) that “he’d been the victim of a bullying campaign within the band for years, accusing his ex-colleagues of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract.”

Although it seems like a full reunion will never happen, there was speculation back in August that Navarro, Avery and Perkins may continue working together.