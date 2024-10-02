Over 35 Great Rock + Metal Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

Record Store Day continues their expanded promotion giving record lovers a chance to clean up on Black Friday promotions. The organization has revealed their annual list of releases, most often in vinyl form, that will be made available for a special Black Friday street date (Nov. 29), including music from Pearl Jam, Lamb of God, Jane's Addiction, Motley Crue, Rage Against the Machine, U2, Van Halen and more.

The Crowned Pearl?

There's a special designation on Pearl Jam's Black Friday Record Store Day release. Billed as the RSD Song of the Year, this 12" single features the Pearl Jam single "Waiting for Stevie" on one side and the previous hit "Wreckage" on the other. Both versions were recorded live, with "Waiting for Stevie" coming from a performance at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena "Wreckage" came from a tour stop at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

READ MORE: The Strangest Things That Have Been Pressed Into Vinyl

“The sentiment behind the music, and the fact that it’s just an overall amazing rock track that transcends when performed live, makes ‘Waiting for Stevie’ an easy pick for RSD Song of the Year,” says RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz in a statement. Studio versions of both songs are also featured on Pearl Jam's 2024 release, Dark Matter.

A Single "Redemption"

Jane's Addiction's most recent reunion may have come to a dramatic halt, but prior to their concert dust-up they did manage to release their first new song with their classic lineup in 34 years. That song will be offered as a 12" vinyl single for Record Store Day's Black Friday.

Lamb of God 'Wake' Up

During the pandemic lockdown, the members of Lamb of God were able to salute their Ashes of the Wake album with a concert performance in Richmond, Virginia. The Ashes of the Wake (Live) set is being issued as a two LP set, with the music spread out over three vinyl sides, with an etched design on the fourth side. At a run of 4,400, you'll want to get your hands on this collector's item.

Still Feeling Good at 35

One of Motley Crue's best albums is back in the spotlight for the 2024 Black Friday Record Store Day promotion. A very limited run of Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood 7" vinyl singles box set. will be made available. "Dr. Feelgood," "Kickstart My Heart," "Don't Go Away Mad," "Without You" and "Same Ol' Situation" are all part of the box set vinyls.

Back When We Raged

In the summer of 2000, less than a year after the release of The Battle of Los Angeles, Rage Against The Machine waged their own battle of Los Angeles, staging an incendiary concert in protest of the American political party system across from the Staples Center while the Democratic National Convention was held inside.

This raw, uncompromising set was previously released as part of Record Store Day 2018, but is being reissued by popular demand for the 2024 RSD Black Friday.

Still the 'Bomb'

Exclusively available for RSD Black Friday pressed on limited edition Black & Red Vinyl, How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb is a collection of ten songs taken from the original recording sessions of U2's How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb.

Included are recently rediscovered songs from the band’s archive that are now released for the first time as part of this standalone album. This shadow album features new, previously unreleased songs including “Luckiest Man In The World,” “Happiness” and “Country Mile,” as well as newly remastered songs including “Picture of You (X + W)”, all collected together for the first time to mark the 20th Anniversary of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb.

Van Wailing

Van Halen may not be around anymore, but you can revisit their live brilliance with this concert set from the Sammy Hagar era. Live in Dallas 1991 is taken from the band's Dec. 4 show in the Texas city during the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge touring cycle.

Pressed on double red vinyl, this set features "Poundcake," "Runaround" and "Top of the World" joining such Van Halen standards as "Why Can't This Be Love" "Finish What Ya Started" and "Best of Both Worlds" in a double-LP that comes with an etching on the fourth side.

Those are just a few of the rock and metal Record Store Day releases. See a larger representation below and scroll through the full list at the Record Store Day website.

Just this reminder that the Record Store Day Black Friday sale will take place on Nov. 29 at participating stores.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2024 Releases

Amigo the Devil, The Wiltern (Live) - 2 X LP

Asking Alexandria, The Black - 2 X LP

Better Than Ezra, Deluxe - 2 X LP

Biohazard, Mata Leao - LP

Circa Survive, Descensus - LP

Cypress Hill, Live at Rock Im Park 1999 - LP or CD

The Doors, Live in Detroit - 4 X LP Box Set

Echo & the Bunnymen, "The Killing Moon” - 12” Single

Echo & the Bunnymen, “Silver” - 12”. Single

Garbage, copy/paste - LP

Gaslight Anthem, Live at Park Ave (15 Year Anniversary) - 10” EP

Helmet, Betty - 2 X LP

Jimi Hendrix, Songs for Groovy Children: The Fillmore East - LP

Jane’s Addiction, “Imminent Redemption” - 12” Single

King Missile, Happy Hour - LP

Lacuna Coil, The EPs: Lacuna Coil & Halflife - LP

Lamb of God, Ashes of the Wake Live - 2 X LP

Duff McKagan, Live at Easy Street - LP

Modest Mouse, Baron Von Bullshit Rides Again - LP

Morphine, B-Sides and Otherwise - LP

Motley Crue, Dr. Feelgood (35th Anniversary) - 5 X 7” Box Set

Stevie Nicks, “The Lighthouse” - 7” Single

Norma Jean, Wrongdoers - LP

Pearl Jam, “Waiting for Stevie” - 12” Single

Rage Against the Machine, Democratic National Convention 2000 - EP

Ramones, Greatest Hits - LP

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Boys Noise - Challengers (Mixed) - LP

Rolling Stones, Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out - LP

Todd Rundgren, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia - LP

Santana, “Let the Guitar Play” - 12” Single

Stone Temple Pilots, Purple Rarities - LP

Sunn O))), Black One (Deluxe Edition) - 2 X LP

T. Rex, Tanx - LP

U2, How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb - LP

Van Halen, Live in Dallas 1991 - 2 X LP

The Warning, Error - 2 X LP

Wolves in the Throne Room, Black Cascade (15 Year Anniversary Edition)

Yes, Fragile Outtakes - LP