19 Rock + Metal Bands That Broke Up in 2024

As we say goodbye to 2024, we're also saying goodbye to 18 rock and metal bands who decided to go their separate ways and breakup as well (or enter a hiatus).

We'll always remember Jane's Addiction's dramatic onstage scuffle which prompted the band to go on what feels like will be a permanent hiatus. Perry Farrell's other band Porno for Pyros also hung it up in less dramatic fashion after reuniting just a couple of years ago.

It was also just after the beginning of the year that Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk dropped the news that the band were essentially done. Their 2019 reunion announcement was first delayed by the pandemic. But when they did return to the stage in 2022, an achilles tear injury for singer Zack de la Rocha curtailed what was supposed to be a bigger tour.

This list also comes with a number of bands who announced their farewells in 2023 only to finish out their career with 2024 dates. And we've also included bands such as Refused and Oceano who've revealed their intent to split after 2025 farewell shows.

READ MORE: 22 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited in 2024

Which rock and metal bands either went their separate ways or announced their impending intent to do so in 2024? Check out the full list below.

Rock + Metal Bands That Broke Up in 2024 For some, 2024 was the end of the road. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire