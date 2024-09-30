Martyn LeNoble, bassist for Porno for Pyros, has slammed his bandmate Perry Farrell in the wake of the onstage fight between Jane's Addiction and the group's subsequent hiatus.

LeNoble called out Farrell in a series of posts on X (seen below), branding him "the worst frontman I've ever worked with." Noting that he has worked with a multitude of notoriously "difficult" singers, the bassist goes on to explain what has made Farrell such a standout for the wrong reasons.

What Martin LeNoble Said About Perry Farrell

LeNoble co-founded Porno for Pyros in 1992 alongside Farrell, Peter DiStefano (guitar) and Stephen Perkins (drums). He had split with the band in 1995, was part of the brief 2009 reunion and took part in the 2022 reunion before leaving again the following year.

"I can say, unequivocally, that Perry has been the worst frontman I've ever worked with. Always a kind word, followed by shitty actions," the 55-year-old Dutch bassist begins. "The fish rots from the head down. I still don't understand how he channeled some of those great lyrics and vocals on the first two Jane's [Addiction] records," the bassist continues, adding, "And I've worked with some 'difficult' singers."

LeNoble says those other singers were, "all kinder, better, and more talented" and that "I judge people by their actions... not by their banter about 'spiritually' [spirituality]." Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees), Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots), Layne Staley (Alice in Chains) and Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) are among the other sings he references in comparison to Farrell.

Outlining all the qualities that categorize Farrell as the "worst frontman" LeNoble has worked with, the bassist explains, "Perry doesn't show up for rehearsals, sound checks, writing, etc. He jumps in late with shitty lyrics. Some I [sic] had to tell him were terrible. Unprepared, wild eyed, not present, high. Motherfucker does it over and over again."

Farrell's wife Etty has been in her husband's corner after the onstage dust-up, tour cancelation and Jane's Addiction entering hiatus. She has made details about other events of that fateful night public and revealed that the singer will be seeing medical specialists for the sore throat and tinnitus Farrell had been experiencing.

LeNoble, however, finds no favor with Etty and lashed out, "And Etty is a horrible person. 'I will sue you.... We have money to burn.' Let's see where that goes."

LeNoble reaches a conclusion on Farrell, calling him, "The worst with the biggest ego."

Perry Farrell's Apology to Jane's Addiction Bandmates

After Jane's Addiction broke the news of their hiatus and tour cancelation, Farrell shared an apology on his Instagram story:

This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.

perry farrell offers apology to jane's addiction members over onstage fight Instagram Stories: @PerryFarrellOfficial