Jane's Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell has appointments to get checked out by multiple medical specialists following his recent onstage outburst, according to his wife Etty Lau Farrell.

The rockers' concert in Boston came to an end earlier this month after a confrontation Farrell had with guitarist Dave Navarro onstage turned physical. Video footage showed the vocalist get in Navarro's face and then punch him, which led to bassist Eric Avery and other members of their crew intervening and escorting Farrell off the stage.

The band has since made numerous statements apologizing for the incident, canceling the rest of their 2024 dates and announcing a hiatus, citing Farrell's "mental health difficulties" as the main impetus for the break.

Etty Lau Farrell has provided a couple of her own updates on her social media profiles, alleging in one post that her husband had been struggling with a sore throat and tinnitus for days leading up to the Boston show and thus couldn't hear himself over the music onstage.

In a new post she shared over the weekend (Sept. 21), Etty assured that her husband has appointments to see an otolaryngologist and a neurologist following the incident. The former, also known as an ENT, looks for conditions affecting the ears, nose and throat. The latter specializes in conditions affecting the brain and nervous system.

"As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are — but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize," Etty wrote.

"We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist. If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know."

READ MORE: Perry Farrell Issues Public Apology to Jane's Addiction Bandmates

See the full post below.

Farrell Told the Audience He Was Struggling to Sing

A few nights prior to their Boston concert, Jane's Addiction played two shows at New York's Pier 17 venue. During their Sept. 10 performance, Farrell admitted to the crowd that he was struggling with his voice, and apologized on behalf of his missed lyrics.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have to be honest with you. Something's wrong with my voice," Farrell told the crowd. "I don't know if you can hear it but something's going on. I just can't get the notes out."

Some fans shared criticisms of the concert online, with one referring to it as a "metaphorical car crash" and describing, "Perry mumbled through the first verse and went on a four-ish minute incoherent rant where the second verse should be and everyone was beyond baffled."