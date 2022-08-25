Max + Iggor Cavalera Book Fall Tour Playing Songs From Two Classic Sepultura Albums

Brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera have booked a fall leg of their Return Beneath Arise tour, which features the musicians playing select songs from two classic Sepultura albums, Beneath the Remains and Arise.

The trek starts at the end of September in Pomona, Calif. and then wraps up in late October in Santa Ana, Calif. The brothers played the first leg of the tour in the U.S. back in May and June. See the full tour schedule below. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get yours through this link.

According to Setlist.fm, they typically performed six songs from Beneath the Remains, which came out in 1989, and five from Arise, which was released in 1991. A few Motorhead covers were usually added to the setlist as well, including some other songs from Sepultura's catalog, including "Troops of Doom," "Refuse/Resist" and "Roots Bloody Roots."

The Cavalera brothers have spent much of 2022 celebrating Sepultura's discography. Shortly after the first leg of the Return Beneath Arise tour, they embarked on a South American Return to Roots run, which saw the band tackle their widely-successful 1996 release Roots.

Max + Iggor Cavalera Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sep. 28 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House Concert Hall

Sep. 29 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Sep. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 04 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Oct. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Oct. 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave Ii

Oct. 08 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Granada Theater

Oct. 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

Oct. 12 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Oct. 13 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Westcott Theater

Oct. 14 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Oct. 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 16 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Oct. 17 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ Beacham Theater

Oct. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard

Oct. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 28 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre

Oct. 29 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory