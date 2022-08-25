Max + Iggor Cavalera Book Fall Tour Playing Songs From Two Classic Sepultura Albums
Brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera have booked a fall leg of their Return Beneath Arise tour, which features the musicians playing select songs from two classic Sepultura albums, Beneath the Remains and Arise.
The trek starts at the end of September in Pomona, Calif. and then wraps up in late October in Santa Ana, Calif. The brothers played the first leg of the tour in the U.S. back in May and June. See the full tour schedule below. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get yours through this link.
According to Setlist.fm, they typically performed six songs from Beneath the Remains, which came out in 1989, and five from Arise, which was released in 1991. A few Motorhead covers were usually added to the setlist as well, including some other songs from Sepultura's catalog, including "Troops of Doom," "Refuse/Resist" and "Roots Bloody Roots."
The Cavalera brothers have spent much of 2022 celebrating Sepultura's discography. Shortly after the first leg of the Return Beneath Arise tour, they embarked on a South American Return to Roots run, which saw the band tackle their widely-successful 1996 release Roots.
Max + Iggor Cavalera Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Sep. 28 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House Concert Hall
Sep. 29 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
Sep. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Oct. 04 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Oct. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
Oct. 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave Ii
Oct. 08 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Granada Theater
Oct. 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Oct. 11 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
Oct. 12 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Oct. 13 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Westcott Theater
Oct. 14 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Oct. 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Oct. 16 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Oct. 17 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Oct. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ Beacham Theater
Oct. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Oct. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard
Oct. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Oct. 28 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre
Oct. 29 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory