Konvent are a four-piece death/doom metal band from Copenhagen, Denmark. With just two albums — 2020's 'Puritan Masochism' and their newest effort, 'Call Down the Sun,' they've managed to carve out a niche for themselves amongst today's populous doom scene with aching, mournful melodies pouring over a bedrock of crawling, crushing riffs to create a post-metal atmosphere of agony.

The well of doom metal is constantly being topped off with new artists putting their own touches on the genre's wide range of sonic possibilities, so we hand it off to Konvent, who are here to shout out who they believe are the 10 Best New Age Doom Metal Bands.

When we first got together in 2015, none of us were very big doom fans, so it’s a bit of a coincidence that we ended up making doom metal, since we just wanted to sound heavy and evil. But I think one of the only doom bands that we all liked from the beginning was Candlemass, because of their epic and menacing riffs.

Since then, our love for doom metal has grown bigger, although we often end up liking genre-bending bands that mix doom with black, death or punk for example. I think that’s what keeps the genre alive as well, that we keep seeking out new ways, while still keeping in touch with the old influences.

Konvent, "Grains"

10 Best New Age Doom Metal Bands