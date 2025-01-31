The tours keep coming as we've got a whopping 24 more rock and metal tours announced over the past seven days. Plus there have been several more festival announcements and benefit shows helping out those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Leading the way this week, we have Incubus who are continuing their celebration of their Morning View album with more dates on the horizon. Deafheaven, who also announced new music, will be hitting the road with Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray this spring leading into the summer. And veteran rockers Of Mice & Men have X'd out the month of May for a new round of dates.

Meanwhile on the festival front, the Vans Warped Tour started rolling out the bands that will be playing the 30th anniversary edition of the popular traveling festival. Louder Than Life continued their band-by-band reveal, while the Just Like Heaven, M3 Rock Fest and Minnesota Yacht Club Festival all revealed their full lineups this past week.

Have you started filling out your 2025 concert schedule? Which shows, festivals or events will you be seeing? Check out the latest rock and metal tour and festival announcements below.

Alien Ant Farm

alien ant farm K. Baldes / Big Picture Media loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Black Stone Cherry

black stone cherry SKH Music loading...

Tour Dates: May 18 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Bouncing Souls

bouncing souls greg attonito Bryan Bedder, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 31

Support Acts: H20, Dave Hause and the Mermaids, School Drugs, Adolescents, The Jack Knives

Ticketing Info

Dave Matthews Band

dave matthews band Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak loading...

Tour Dates: April 27 - Aug. 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Deafheaven

deafheaven PHOTO CREDIT: NEDDA AFSARI loading...

Tour Dates: April 19 - June 28

Support Acts: Gatecreeper, Trauma Ray

Ticketing Info

Dry Kill Logic

dry kill logic Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 18 - July 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Horse the Band

horse the band YouTube: Master Off Records loading...

Tour Dates: June 11 - 21

Support Acts: Melted Bodies, Sweet/Spine

Notes: 20th Anniversary of Mechanical Hand

Ticketing Info

Incubus

incubus Shawn Hanna loading...

Tour Dates: June 25 - July 19, Oct. 4

Support Acts: Manchester Orchestra

Notes: Playing Morning View Album in Full

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Jack's Mannequin

jack's mannequin Photo Credit: Lupe Bustos (@_lupe) loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - July 23; Oct. 11 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating band's 20th anniversary

Ticketing Info

Lacuna Coil

lacuna coil credit: CUNENE loading...

Tour Dates: May 11 -18

Support Acts: Unearth, Versus Me

Ticketing Info

LCD Soundsystem

lcd soundsystem, james murphy Marcelo Hernandez, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 8 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

L.S. Dunes

LS Dunes Shervin Laine loading...

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 11

Support Acts: Derek Zanetti, Night Sins, Plague Vendor

Ticketing Info

Modest Mouse

modest mouse Photo Credit Henry Cromett loading...

Tour Dates: June 9 - July 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Of Mice & Men

of mice and men Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - 24

Support Acts: Until I Wake, Gore

Ticketing Info

Pallbearer

pallbearer Photo credit: Dan Almasy loading...

Tour Dates: March 1 - 29

Support Acts: Cinder Well

Ticketing Info

Powerman 5000

Powerman 5000 at Welcome to Rockville 2024 Steve Thrasher, Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - 26

Support Acts: Julien-K

Ticketing Info

Selias

selias Metal Devastation Radio loading...

Tour Dates: March 14 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Silent Planet / Invent Animate

silent planet PHOTO CREDIT: Aaron Marsh loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16

Support Acts: 156/Silence, Allt

Notes: Silent Planet will play Superbloom and Invent Animate will play Heavener in full.

Ticketing Info

Silverstein

silverstein Wyatt Clough loading...

Tour Dates: April 18 - May 16

Support Acts: Real Friends, Broadside, Greyhaven

Ticketing Info

Simple Minds

simple minds Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley loading...

Tour Dates: May 16 - June 22

Support Acts: Soft Cell, Modern English

Ticketing Info

Sleigh Bells

sleigh bells Photo credit: David Perez loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - June 15

Support Acts: Sophie Hunter

Ticketing Info

Sunflower Bean

sunflower bean Credit: Anna Nazarova loading...

Tour Dates: May 15 - June 21

Support Acts: Laveda, The Gift

Ticketing Info

Thornhill

thornhill Jon Pisani loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 16

Support Acts: Avoid, Ocean Grove, Banks, Arcade

Ticketing Info

Steven Wilson

steven wilson Kevin Westenberg loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

festival goer goes crowd surfing during 2009 lollapalooza in chicago Roger Kisby, Getty Images loading...

* The Vans Warped Tour began revealing bands for the 2025 30th anniversary comeback edition that includes stops in Long Beach, Orlando and Washington, D.C. 311 was the first headliner revealed this week, while The Fever 333, Pennywise, The Starting Line, We Came as Romans, Simple Plan, Senses Fail, Fishbone, Lacey Sturm, Cobra Starship, Bowling for Soup, The Maine, Miss May I, State Champs, Drain, Lolo, Point North, Dance Hall Crashers, Saturdays at Your Place, Honey Revenge, Chandler Leighton and Wiplash are all on board to also play.

Ticketing Info

* Rilo Kiley's reunion has been confirmed, and the band will join Vampire Weekend, Empire of the Sun, Block Party and TV on the Radio atop the bill at the Just Like Heaven Festival taking place May 10 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the Louder Than Life Festival continues to roll out. Mudvayne, 12 Stones, Thrown, Chimaira, Walls of Jericho, Landmvrks and Black Veil Brides are the newest additions to the 2025 bill, that already includes Slayer, Acid Bath, Lorna Shore, Letlive., Counterparts and Static-X. The festival takes place Sept. 18-21 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky.

Ticketing Info

* David Lee Roth and Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini will head up the lineup for the 2025 M3 Rock Festival the weekend of May 2-4 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Other performers include Sebastian Bach, Accept, Winger, Ace Frehley, Warrant, Great White, Lita Ford, Slaughter, Steven Adler, Vixen and more.

Ticketing Info

* Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Hozier will headline the 2025 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which also includes Weezer, Alabama Shakes, Sublime, 311, Garbage, Motion City Soundtrack, Father John Misty, Train, Sheryl Crow, O.A.R., Remi Wolf, Semisonic and more. The music weekend is set for July 18-20 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Ticketing Info

* Take it back to the '80s (for the most part) with the 2025 Totally Tubular Festival, featuring Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, The Tubes, The Motels, Animotion, Musical Youth and The Escape Club. This traveling festival runs June 27 - July 24.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2025 UFest is set with A Day to Remember, Seether, Mammoth WVH, We Came as Romans, Dorothy, The Funeral Portrait and Point North set to play the radio festival at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on May 3.

Ticketing Info

* The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has added the Gene Simmons Band for an Aug. 3 performance at the Buffalo Chip this year.

Ticketing Info

* Sammy Hagar, Robin Zander, Glenn Hughes, Matt Sorum, Steve Stevens, Orianthi, Carmine Rojas and Brent Woods will take part in the Feb. 27 Rock for Responders benefit taking place at the Battleship IOWA Museum in San Pedro, California.

Ticketing Info

* Hayley Williams, Courtney Barnett, Jenny Lewis, Juliette Lewis, Phantom Planet, St. Vincent, The Linda Lindas, Lucy Dacus, Perfume Genius and more will take part in the Give a Fk L.A. benefit on Feb. 5 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, raising funds for L.A. Wildfire Relief efforts.

Ticketing Info

* Blink-182 have gotten in on the L.A. fire relief efforts, announcing a benefit show with Alkaline Trio taking place at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 13.

Ticketing Info