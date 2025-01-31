24 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 24-30, 2025)

Ethan Miller / Wagner Meier / Didier Messens/Redferns, Getty Imgaes

The tours keep coming as we've got a whopping 24 more rock and metal tours announced over the past seven days. Plus there have been several more festival announcements and benefit shows helping out those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Leading the way this week, we have Incubus who are continuing their celebration of their Morning View album with more dates on the horizon. Deafheaven, who also announced new music, will be hitting the road with Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray this spring leading into the summer. And veteran rockers Of Mice & Men have X'd out the month of May for a new round of dates.

Meanwhile on the festival front, the Vans Warped Tour started rolling out the bands that will be playing the 30th anniversary edition of the popular traveling festival. Louder Than Life continued their band-by-band reveal, while the Just Like Heaven, M3 Rock Fest and Minnesota Yacht Club Festival all revealed their full lineups this past week.

Have you started filling out your 2025 concert schedule? Which shows, festivals or events will you be seeing? Check out the latest rock and metal tour and festival announcements below.

Alien Ant Farm

K. Baldes / Big Picture Media
Tour Dates: May 8 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Black Stone Cherry

SKH Music
Tour Dates: May 18 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Bouncing Souls

Bryan Bedder, Getty Images
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 31
Support Acts: H20, Dave Hause and the Mermaids, School Drugs, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
Ticketing Info

Dave Matthews Band

Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak
Tour Dates: April 27 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Deafheaven

PHOTO CREDIT: NEDDA AFSARI
Tour Dates: April 19 - June 28
Support Acts: Gatecreeper, Trauma Ray
Ticketing Info

Dry Kill Logic

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: May 18 - July 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Horse the Band

YouTube: Master Off Records
Tour Dates: June 11 - 21
Support Acts: Melted Bodies, Sweet/Spine
Notes: 20th Anniversary of Mechanical Hand
Ticketing Info

Incubus

Shawn Hanna
Tour Dates: June 25 - July 19, Oct. 4
Support Acts: Manchester Orchestra
Notes: Playing Morning View Album in Full
Ticketing Info

Jack's Mannequin

Photo Credit: Lupe Bustos (@_lupe)
Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - July 23; Oct. 11 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating band's 20th anniversary
Ticketing Info

Lacuna Coil

credit: CUNENE
Tour Dates: May 11 -18
Support Acts: Unearth, Versus Me
Ticketing Info

LCD Soundsystem

Marcelo Hernandez, Getty Images
Tour Dates: March 8 - May 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

L.S. Dunes

Shervin Laine
Tour Dates: April 8 - May 11
Support Acts: Derek Zanetti, Night Sins, Plague Vendor
Ticketing Info

Modest Mouse

Photo Credit Henry Cromett
Tour Dates: June 9 - July 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Of Mice & Men

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: May 6 - 24
Support Acts: Until I Wake, Gore
Ticketing Info

Pallbearer

Photo credit: Dan Almasy
Tour Dates: March 1 - 29
Support Acts: Cinder Well
Ticketing Info

Powerman 5000

Steve Thrasher, Danny Wimmer Presents
Tour Dates: April 11 - 26
Support Acts: Julien-K
Ticketing Info

Selias

Metal Devastation Radio
Tour Dates: March 14 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Silent Planet / Invent Animate

PHOTO CREDIT: Aaron Marsh
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16
Support Acts: 156/Silence, Allt
Notes: Silent Planet will play Superbloom and Invent Animate will play Heavener in full.
Ticketing Info

Silverstein

Wyatt Clough
Tour Dates: April 18 - May 16
Support Acts: Real Friends, Broadside, Greyhaven
Ticketing Info

Simple Minds

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley
Tour Dates: May 16 - June 22
Support Acts: Soft Cell, Modern English
Ticketing Info

Sleigh Bells

Photo credit: David Perez
Tour Dates: May 7 - June 15
Support Acts: Sophie Hunter
Ticketing Info

Sunflower Bean

Credit: Anna Nazarova
Tour Dates: May 15 - June 21
Support Acts: Laveda, The Gift
Ticketing Info

Thornhill

Jon Pisani
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 16
Support Acts: Avoid, Ocean Grove, Banks, Arcade
Ticketing Info

Steven Wilson

Kevin Westenberg
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Roger Kisby, Getty Images
* The Vans Warped Tour began revealing bands for the 2025 30th anniversary comeback edition that includes stops in Long Beach, Orlando and Washington, D.C. 311 was the first headliner revealed this week, while The Fever 333, Pennywise, The Starting Line, We Came as Romans, Simple Plan, Senses Fail, Fishbone, Lacey Sturm, Cobra Starship, Bowling for Soup, The Maine, Miss May I, State Champs, Drain, Lolo, Point North, Dance Hall Crashers, Saturdays at Your Place, Honey Revenge, Chandler Leighton and Wiplash are all on board to also play.
Ticketing Info

* Rilo Kiley's reunion has been confirmed, and the band will join Vampire Weekend, Empire of the Sun, Block Party and TV on the Radio atop the bill at the Just Like Heaven Festival taking place May 10 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the Louder Than Life Festival continues to roll out. Mudvayne, 12 Stones, Thrown, Chimaira, Walls of Jericho, Landmvrks and Black Veil Brides are the newest additions to the 2025 bill, that already includes Slayer, Acid Bath, Lorna Shore, Letlive., Counterparts and Static-X. The festival takes place Sept. 18-21 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky.
Ticketing Info

* David Lee Roth and Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini will head up the lineup for the 2025 M3 Rock Festival the weekend of May 2-4 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Other performers include Sebastian Bach, Accept, Winger, Ace Frehley, Warrant, Great White, Lita Ford, Slaughter, Steven Adler, Vixen and more.
Ticketing Info

* Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Hozier will headline the 2025 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which also includes Weezer, Alabama Shakes, Sublime, 311, Garbage, Motion City Soundtrack, Father John Misty, Train, Sheryl Crow, O.A.R., Remi Wolf, Semisonic and more. The music weekend is set for July 18-20 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Ticketing Info

* Take it back to the '80s (for the most part) with the 2025 Totally Tubular Festival, featuring Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, The Tubes, The Motels, Animotion, Musical Youth and The Escape Club. This traveling festival runs June 27 - July 24.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2025 UFest is set with A Day to Remember, Seether, Mammoth WVH, We Came as Romans, Dorothy, The Funeral Portrait and Point North set to play the radio festival at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on May 3.
Ticketing Info

* The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has added the Gene Simmons Band for an Aug. 3 performance at the Buffalo Chip this year.
Ticketing Info

* Sammy Hagar, Robin Zander, Glenn Hughes, Matt Sorum, Steve Stevens, Orianthi, Carmine Rojas and Brent Woods will take part in the Feb. 27 Rock for Responders benefit taking place at the Battleship IOWA Museum in San Pedro, California.
Ticketing Info

* Hayley Williams, Courtney Barnett, Jenny Lewis, Juliette Lewis, Phantom Planet, St. Vincent, The Linda Lindas, Lucy Dacus, Perfume Genius and more will take part in the Give a Fk L.A. benefit on Feb. 5 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, raising funds for L.A. Wildfire Relief efforts.
Ticketing Info

* Blink-182 have gotten in on the L.A. fire relief efforts, announcing a benefit show with Alkaline Trio taking place at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 13.
Ticketing Info

2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

The bands that are touring in 2025, who is opening and how to get tickets.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

