Trans-Siberian Orchestra Celebrate 30th Anniversary With 56-City Tour

It's that time of year again as Trans-Siberian Orchestra are adding a heavy, atmospheric touch to the holiday season with their annual touring spectacular. Now celebrating their 30th anniversary year, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their exceptional stage show to 56 cities across North America during the months of November and December.

Where Are Trans-Siberian Orchestra Playing in 2026?

As usual, it's a massive undertaking taking Trans-Siberian Orchestra out. There are multiple TSO groups performing, allowing for shows to take place in more than one market each day. Several of the 56 cities will get two shows daily allowing for more opportunity to see the band.

The trek officially gets underway Nov. 19 as Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows are booked for Green Bay, Wisconsin and Council Bluffs, Iowa. The run concludes on Dec. 30 with dates in Buffalo, New York and St. Louis, Missouri.

See all the scheduled dates and show times listed below.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2026 Tour Dates

Nov. 19 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center (2:30PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 19 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center (7:00PM)

Nov. 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 22 - Youngstown, Ohio. @ Covelli Centre (2:30PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena (2:30PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 24 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza (7:30PM)

Nov. 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 27 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena (2:30PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 27 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena (2:00PM & 7:00PM)

Nov. 28 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Nov. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center (3:30PM & 8:00PM)

Nov. 29 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (3PM & 8:00PM)

Nov. 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 2 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (7:30PM)

Dec. 2 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 3 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum (7:30PM)

Dec. 3 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (7:00PM)

Dec. 4 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob Ultra Arena (7:00PM)

Dec. 5 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 5 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 6 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mortgage Matchup Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 9 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center (7:30PM)

Dec. 9 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center (7:00PM)

Dec. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center (7:30PM)

Dec. 10 - Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena (7:00PM)

Dec. 11 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 12 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 16 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (7:30PM)

Dec. 16 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC (7:00PM)

Dec. 17 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena (7:30PM)

Dec. 17 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (7:00PM)

Dec. 18 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena (7:00PM)

Dec. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (2:30PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center (2:30PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena (2:45PM & 8:00PM)

Dec. 26 - Newark, N.J. @Prudential Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 30 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

Dec. 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center (3PM & 7:30PM)

What Is This Year's Theme?

Over the years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra have served up some entertaining stage productions and this year is no different. They've got an updated stage show for their telling of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve."

Trans-Siberian Orchestra previously issued a TV show and DVD for their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" show that followed the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen was then discovered by the theater’s caretaker, who used the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to help turn her life around.

The 2026 edition will include newly reimagined staging elements to offer a fresh take on the story. The group will then follow that presentation with a high-energy second set to bring the show to its eye-popping conclusion.

What Did Trans-Sibieran Orchestra Say About the 30 Year Annivesary?

“Thirty years in, we never take a single person in that audience for granted,” said TSO music director and guitarist Al Pitrelli. “With the economy the way that it is right now, it shouldn't be a mortgage payment for a family to come out to see us."

He continues, "Paul O’Neill (TSO’s late creator, lyricist and composer) was very adamant about giving people in the audience more ‘show’ than they could’ve even imagined, and that’s what we do every year. We reimagine the show, we rebuild it, we make it bigger than last year so people come back again. I want you to look and go ‘Oh my God, they outdid themselves one more time!' We want to make sure you guys can come out and celebrate because you and everyone in that audience are the greatest fans in the world.”

READ MORE: Al Pitrelli Wants Trans-Siberian Orchestra to 'Live Forever'

As Pitrelli mentioned, Trans-Siberian Orchestra came about through the initial vision of musician Paul O'Neill, who died back in 2017. But prior to his death in 2010, O'Neill shared, "When someone goes to a TSO concert, we don’t want them to walk away saying ’that was a great show’ or ’that was worth it’ or even ’that was the best show I’ve seen in a long time.’ We want them to say, ‘Man, that was the best show ever; we just ripped that band off.’"

How Do I Get Tickets?

There are fan clubs pre-sales starting tomorrow (Sept. 10) and Friday (Sept. 11), with the national and local pre-sales following on Sept. 17 and the general public on-sale date set for Sept. 18.

To ensure this milestone celebration remains accessible to as many families as possible, TSO significantly expanded lower-priced ticket inventory in every city across the tour.

All ticketing information for each date can be found at the Trans-Siberian Orchestra website.

As with all prior years of the tour, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will donate at least $1 of every ticket sold to benefit local charities in each market. In 2024, it was revealed that TSO had sold more than 20 million tickets and distributed over $20 million to charities across North America.

See other major rock and metal tours happening in 2026 in the gallery below.