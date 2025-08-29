It was yet another light week on the new tours front. We've got six new tours to announce over this past week, while we also have a date for the annual Bowl for Ronnie benefit and an Acacia Strain holiday show.

Leading the way this week, we've got the massive production that is Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual holiday-themed production. This week also saw new dates announced for the Greg Puciato-fronted Better Lovers as well as some fall shows for Miss May I.

With only a handful of new tours and concert announcements, does anything catch your eye? See who else is hitting the road and decide if you want to get tickets.

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Nov. 28

Support Acts: Dawn of Ouroboros, Nott, Exist, Armed for Apocalypse, Hawling Giant

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Soul Blind, Johnny Booth, Hong Kong Fuck You and Atomic Rule.

GayC/DC

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: Blessthefall, Dark Divine, Colorblind

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 7

Support Acts: Rivers of Nihil, Psycroptic

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

The Acacia Strain's 'Ho Ho' Heavy Holiday Show

The Acacia Strain have announced a special holiday show dubbed "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho" that will be taking place Dec. 13 and 14 at The Empire in Albany, N.Y. The group will welcome Skinless, Fuming Mouth, Gates to Hell, No Cure, Azshara, Horse Grave, NOIR and Surfaced for the first night, while Full of Hell, On Broken Wings, Jivebomb, Jarhead Fertilizer, Flatwounds, Sunbloc, Evil Mind and Violent Streets round out the bill.

Let's Rock and Bowl for Ronnie James Dio

We now have a Nov. 13 date for the annual Bowl for Ronnie benefit on Nov. 13 in Studio City, Calif. As with previous years, members of the rock and metal community will be on hand to bowl and raise funds for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund's continued efforts toward cancer research. Get ready to rock ....and roll at the PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City.

The Mount Rushmore of Metalcore

Darkest Hour will head up a three-night run in December featuring support from Bleeding Through, God Forbid and Nora. Dubbed "The Mount Rushmore of Metalcore," the stops include Dec. 12 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 13 at Wally's in Hampton Beach, N.H. and Dec. 14 at The Monarch in Brooklyn, N.Y.

