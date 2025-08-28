Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 106-Performance 2025 North American Tour
Trans-Siberian Orchestra yearly touring has become a rite of annual passage and this year the group is plotting out 106 performances in 64 markets to bring some heaviness to the holiday season.
Multiple casts will take the epic all-new stage production of the band's beloved "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" across the country, while also including a special second set of hits and fan-favorites that includes a 25th anniversary salute to Beethoven's Last Night.
Musical Director/guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “When I go back and listen to our songs, I am always amazed at how quickly the time has gone by. It's been 25 years since we recorded Beethoven's Last Night and it seems just like yesterday. We are excited to play pieces from the album and pay respects to the art and legacies of both the great composer and Paul O’Neill. I'm looking forward to watching the expressions on everyone's face, with all the surprises we have in store. We can't wait to get on the road."
Where Will Trans-Siberian Orchestra Be Playing?
As stated, there will be 106 performances in total. The group will play both matinees and evening shows in select markets. This year's touring kicks off in Green Bay, Wis. at the Resch Center and Council Bluffs, Iowa at the Mid-America Center on Nov. 13.
Dates will continue both in the U.S. and Canada through the finale which will take place on Dec. 30 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena and Fargo, N.D. at the Fargodome.
All dates, cities and times are listed below.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2025 Tour Dates
Nov. 13 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 13 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center 7PM
Nov. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 15 - Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 16 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 16 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 19 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center 7PM
Nov. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center 3PM and 7PM
Nov. 20 - Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum 7PM
Nov. 20 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center 7PM
Nov. 21 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center 7:30PM
Nov. 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena 7PM
Nov. 22 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 23 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center 2PM and 7PM
Nov. 25 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Arena 7PM
Nov. 26 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre 7:30PM
Nov. 28 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 28 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 29 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center 3PM and 8PM
Nov. 29 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Nov. 30 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena 3PM and 8PM
Nov. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ PHX Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 3 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 7PM
Dec. 3 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center 7PM
Dec. 4 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7PM
Dec. 4 - Little Rock,Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena 7PM
Dec. 5 - Toledo, Ohio. @ Huntington Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 5 - Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena 7:30PM
Dec. 6 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 7 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 7 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 10 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena 7PM
Dec. 10 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC 7PM
Dec. 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center 7PM
Dec. 11 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 7PM
Dec. 12 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena 4PM and 8PM
Dec. 12 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena 7:30PM
Dec. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 17 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena 7PM
Dec. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center 7PM
Dec. 18 - Elmont, N.Y. @ UBS Arena 7:30PM
Dec. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center 7PM
Dec. 19 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center 3PM and 8PM
Dec. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 20 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center 3PM and 7:30 PM
Dec. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena 2:30PM and 8PM
Dec. 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 28 - Hamilton, Ontario @ TD Coliseum 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 30 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena 3PM and 7:30PM
Dec. 30 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome 3PM and 7:30PM
How Can I Get Tickets?
Pre-sales for TSO fan club members begin Thursday, Sept. 4 and Friday, Sept. 5 and pre-sales for other select groups begin on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 10am local time. The public on sale is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 12 at 10am local time. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.
What Else Should I Know About Trans-Siberian Orchestra?
In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Beethoven's Last Night will make its vinyl debut on Sept. 12. This special 2LP set, which tells the dramatic tale of Ludwig van Beethoven's final hours, blending his iconic melodies with hard rock and theatrical storytelling, will be available in two distinct editions: an exclusive lenticular cover and a red vinyl pressing.
Fans can order their copies now at store.rhino.com/en/rhino-store/artists/trans-siberian-orchestra/ to commemorate this milestone for the beloved album.
In addition, TSO have announced the return of the TSO Signing Line, where for the first time since 2019 every fan in attendance for the evening show will have the opportunity to get one item signed by members of the group completely free of charge.
