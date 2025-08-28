Trans-Siberian Orchestra yearly touring has become a rite of annual passage and this year the group is plotting out 106 performances in 64 markets to bring some heaviness to the holiday season.

Multiple casts will take the epic all-new stage production of the band's beloved "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" across the country, while also including a special second set of hits and fan-favorites that includes a 25th anniversary salute to Beethoven's Last Night.

Musical Director/guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “When I go back and listen to our songs, I am always amazed at how quickly the time has gone by. It's been 25 years since we recorded Beethoven's Last Night and it seems just like yesterday. We are excited to play pieces from the album and pay respects to the art and legacies of both the great composer and Paul O’Neill. I'm looking forward to watching the expressions on everyone's face, with all the surprises we have in store. We can't wait to get on the road."

Where Will Trans-Siberian Orchestra Be Playing?

As stated, there will be 106 performances in total. The group will play both matinees and evening shows in select markets. This year's touring kicks off in Green Bay, Wis. at the Resch Center and Council Bluffs, Iowa at the Mid-America Center on Nov. 13.

Dates will continue both in the U.S. and Canada through the finale which will take place on Dec. 30 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena and Fargo, N.D. at the Fargodome.

All dates, cities and times are listed below.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2025 Tour Dates

Nov. 13 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 13 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center 7PM

Nov. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 15 - Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 16 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 16 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 19 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center 7PM

Nov. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center 3PM and 7PM

Nov. 20 - Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum 7PM

Nov. 20 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center 7PM

Nov. 21 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center 7:30PM

Nov. 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena 7PM

Nov. 22 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 23 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center 2PM and 7PM

Nov. 25 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Arena 7PM

Nov. 26 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre 7:30PM

Nov. 28 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 28 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 29 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center 3PM and 8PM

Nov. 29 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Nov. 30 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena 3PM and 8PM

Nov. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ PHX Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 3 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 7PM

Dec. 3 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center 7PM

Dec. 4 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7PM

Dec. 4 - Little Rock,Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena 7PM

Dec. 5 - Toledo, Ohio. @ Huntington Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 5 - Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena 7:30PM

Dec. 6 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 7 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 7 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 10 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena 7PM

Dec. 10 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC 7PM

Dec. 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center 7PM

Dec. 11 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 7PM

Dec. 12 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena 4PM and 8PM

Dec. 12 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena 7:30PM

Dec. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 17 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena 7PM

Dec. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center 7PM

Dec. 18 - Elmont, N.Y. @ UBS Arena 7:30PM

Dec. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center 7PM

Dec. 19 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center 3PM and 8PM

Dec. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 20 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center 3PM and 7:30 PM

Dec. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena 2:30PM and 8PM

Dec. 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 28 - Hamilton, Ontario @ TD Coliseum 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 30 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena 3PM and 7:30PM

Dec. 30 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome 3PM and 7:30PM

How Can I Get Tickets?

Pre-sales for TSO fan club members begin Thursday, Sept. 4 and Friday, Sept. 5 and pre-sales for other select groups begin on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 10am local time. The public on sale is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 12 at 10am local time. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

What Else Should I Know About Trans-Siberian Orchestra?

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Beethoven's Last Night will make its vinyl debut on Sept. 12. This special 2LP set, which tells the dramatic tale of Ludwig van Beethoven's final hours, blending his iconic melodies with hard rock and theatrical storytelling, will be available in two distinct editions: an exclusive lenticular cover and a red vinyl pressing.

Fans can order their copies now at store.rhino.com/en/rhino-store/artists/trans-siberian-orchestra/ to commemorate this milestone for the beloved album.

In addition, TSO have announced the return of the TSO Signing Line, where for the first time since 2019 every fan in attendance for the evening show will have the opportunity to get one item signed by members of the group completely free of charge.