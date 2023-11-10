Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Al Pitrelli Admits He’s Living His Dream – ‘Every Day Is a Pinch-Me Moment

Trans-Siberian Orchestra embark on their 2023 tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More!, beginning Nov. 15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The following weeks will find them traveling to more than 60 different cities and playing 104 shows.

"I live for this part [of the year], ever since I was a kid," guitarist and original member Al Pitrelli told Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Thursday (Nov. 9).

"The fact that I just turned 61 years old and TSO is still held in reverence — it's still important, it's very relevant. People love celebrating their holidays with us. What started out literally 28 years ago when I played those opening notes on "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo," and here we are, still talking about it. You're still smiling."

Prior to his work with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Pitrelli attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston and worked with artists and bands like Michael Bolton, Alice Cooper, Dee Snider and Asia. In 1995, he joined Trans-Siberian Orchestra and has been with them since their first album, 1996's Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Founder Paul O'Neill took Pitrelli under his wing, something the guitarist will forever be grateful for.

"Every day is a pinch-me moment in my world. I worked really hard to get here and I'll work really hard to stay here. People have embraced something that Paul O'Neill created — I was there with him, I helped him — that is really, really important to the community. That means everything to me."

What Else Did Al Pitrelli Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What fans can expect from Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2023 tour

Why TSO is a yearlong job and not just something he focuses on during the holiday season

How he became a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs: "For me, I turned into a little kid watching [Patrick Mahomes] all over again."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Al Pitrelli joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Nov. 9; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET

