14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 25-31, 2023)
Concerts, concerts, concerts! We've got plenty of shows for you lined up from the fall all the way into 2024. This week, Vended, The Hu and Suffocation were among the big acts announcing new tours.
Plus, the annual rite of winter passage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual holiday extravaganza, was revealed for 2023 adding a hard rocking touch to holiday music. Peter Frampton adds more fall dates. Plus, Foreigner announced a Las Vegas residency, Baroness are making their way through a number of record store appearances and the Levitation Festival adds a wealth of new acts.
Check out all of the new rock and metal touring announcements from the past week below.
Bastardane / Fury in Few
Support Act: None listed.
Ticketing Info: https://www.bastardane.com/tour
Oct. 05 Atlanta, Ga. @ Drunken Unicorn
Oct. 06 Macon, Ga. @ JBA
Oct. 08 Mobile, Ala. @ Alabama Music Box
Oct. 09 Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly
Oct. 10 St. Petersburg, Fla. @ The Brutalist
Oct. 11 Orlando, Fla. @ Will’s Pub
Oct. 12 Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Tough Times
Oct. 14 Savannah, Ga. @ Southbound Brewing Company
Crypta
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: This marks the band's first ever U.S. headline tour and comes in support of their Shades of Sorrow album.
Ticketing Info: https://www.cryptaofficial.com/
Jan. 27 - San Juan, Puerto Rico @ La Respuesta
Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 - Miami, Fla. @ 70,000 Tons Of Metal
Feb. 03 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit
Feb. 04 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Feb. 06 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans
Feb. 07 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
Feb. 08 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
Feb. 09 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Live
Feb. 10 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Feb. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Boggs Social & Supply
Feb. 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Drkmttr
Feb. 14 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ Majestic Lounge
Feb. 15 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop
Feb. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Feb. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Feb. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse Bar & Grill
Feb. 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Feb. 21 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Underground
Feb. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky a Go Go
Feb. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar & Billiards
Feb. 27 - Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room
March 01 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's
March 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Peter Frampton
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: https://www.frampton.com/
Nov. 09 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace
Nov. 11 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock
Nov. 13 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live, Moody Theater
Nov. 15 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
Nov. 17 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live
Nov. 18 - Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino
Nov. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall
Nov. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
The Hu
Support Act: Still to be announced.
Notes: These are headline dates beyond their current run with Asking Alexandria.
Ticketing Info: https://www.thehuofficial.com/tour-1?fbclid=IwAR2DCOeuTGGZKgm0Rq9v0dfpQtq6F1UqdWmrjGiLi3EXS-ESe3DdtbLNUyE
Oct. 9 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Oct. 12 - Bellingham, Wash. @ Bellingham Exit
Oct. 14 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
Oct. 15 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM
Oct. 16 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma
Oct. 18 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
Oct. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
Oct. 22 - Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre
Oct. 24 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory OC
Oct. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theater
Oct. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
READ MORE: The Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2023 (So Far)
Katatonia
Support Act: To Be Announced
Ticketing Info: http://katatonia.com/?fbclid=IwAR30hYYNKMsfnIoMzcjkCzaYf6tKG-m9tUqYmnh7xg5RFqMJ65wHCiZdOvg#dates
Nov. 09 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair
Nov. 10 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theatre
Nov. 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head
Nov. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Nov. 13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TD
Nov. 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Axis Club
Nov. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall
Nov. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Roxy
Nov. 18 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Lyric Theater @ Skyway
Nov. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The O
Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Commonwealth
Nov. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossa Nova Ballroom
Nov. 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw
Nov. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theater
Nov. 28 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone
Nov. 29 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's
Nov. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex
Dec. 01 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
Dec. 02 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
Dec. 04 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Dec. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take it Live
Dec. 06 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Dec. 08 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)
Dec. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ Level 13
Lucifer / Coven
Support Act: Early Moods
Notes: The "Satanic Panic" tour comes as Lucifer wraps up their fifth studio album, Lucifer V.
Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/lucifertheband
Nov. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
Nov. 9 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 10 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Atrium
Nov. 11 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Cornerstone
Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater
Nov. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Hollywood Theatre
Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation
Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Nov. 19 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
Nov. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Nov. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Nov. 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace
Nov. 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD
Nov. 26 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair
Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Nov. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge
Nov. 30,- Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage †
† Only Lucifer & Early Moods
Joe P.
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: Joe P. just released his latest single, "Don't Wanna Love U."
Ticketing Info: https://www.joepthehyena.com
Oct. 1 - Ocean City, Md. @ Oceans Calling 2023
Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's
Oct. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Wise
Oct. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall
Oct. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Cafe Du Nord
Oct. 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlow's
Oct. 23 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
Oct. 27 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim
Oct. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego
Oct. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar
Oct. 31 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff
Nov. 1 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Tumbleroot Pottery Pub
Nov. 4 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips FTW
Nov. 5 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Nov. 6 - Austin, Texas @ Antone's
Nov. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
Nov. 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Nov. 11 - Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall
Pain of Truth
Support Acts: Life’s Question and Vomit Forth, with Koyo, King Nine and Soul Blind on select dates for the first half. On the second half, the band are joined by labelmates Momentum and Torena with Ingrown, Deadbody and Big Boy on select shows.
Notes: The band's new Not Through Blood album arrives Sept. 8.
Ticketing Info: https://merchpit.de/pain-of-truth-no-blame-just-facts-12.html?fbclid=IwAR0MWwDFFoVM7EBAEEXbw-PPXn2PDS8efOWTDR2yGWD4JJmMAtI44RS-Yqo
Nov. 2 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia W/ Soul Blind, Vomit Forth
Nov. 3 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents w/ Koyo, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 4 - Phoenixville, Pa. @ The Polish Club w/ Koyo, Vomit Forth
Nov. 6 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Foundry w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 7 - Detroit, Mis. @ The Sanctuary w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 9- Louisville, Ky. @ Portal w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Chapel of Bones w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Level 13 w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 15 - Houston, Texas @ The End w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground w/ King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 17 - Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves w/ King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 18 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Flyover Fest
Nov. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Nov. 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
Dec. 5 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction w/ Deadbody, Torena
Dec. 6 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Underground w/ Momentum, Torena
Dec. 8 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ w/ Momentum, Torena
Dec. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Beehive w/ Momentum, Torena
Dec. 11 - Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder w/ Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
Dec. 12 - Portland, Ore. @ Mano Oculta w/ Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
Dec. 13 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Real Art w/ Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
Dec. 15 - Berkeley, Calif. @ 924 Gilman St w/ Big Boy, Momentum, Torena
Jan. 6/7 - Tampa, Fla. @ FYA Fest
Psychosomatic
Support Act: Black Mass, Nequient
Slaughter to Prevail
Support Act: None Listed.
Ticketing Info: https://www.stp-tour.com/?fbclid=IwAR1vPuuGTySDoGsRGeJqaekHP8x4OuBB4TvCV69E0RKztOkvstSkM4Ikal4
Suffocation / Incantation
Support Acts: Skeletal Remains, Stabbing
Notes: A new album announcement from Suffocation is expected soon.
Ticketing Info: https://www.suffocationofficial.com
Nov. 07 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Nov. 09 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Nov. 10 - Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy
Nov. 11 - Trois-Rivières, Quebec @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco
Nov. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TO
Nov. 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace
Nov. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
Nov. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
Nov. 16 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex
Nov. 17 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada
Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ
Nov. 20 - Richland, Wash. @ Ray's Golden Lion
Nov. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Nov. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Nov. 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
Nov. 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Nov. 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Nov. 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street Collective
Nov. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Dec. 01 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Dec. 02 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
Dec. 03 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall
Dec. 04 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: This year's tour is dubbed "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More"
Ticketing Info: https://www.trans-siberian.com/tour
Nov. 15 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 15 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center - 7:30 PM
Nov. 16 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7:30 PM
Nov. 17 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum - 7:30 PM
Nov. 18 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 19 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 22 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center - 7:30 PM
Nov. 24 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 24 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena - 7:30 PM
Nov. 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 26 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Nov. 29 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena - 7:30 PM
Nov. 29 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center - 7:30 PM
Nov. 30 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena - 7:30 PM
Nov. 30 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center - 7:30 PM
Dec. 1 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 1 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 2 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena - 7:30 PM
Dec. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:30 PM
Dec. 7 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena - 7:30 PM
Dec. 7 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center - 7:30 PM
Dec. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 8 - Ft Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 9 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM 7:30 PM
Dec. 10 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 13 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena - 7:30 PM
Dec. 13 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center - 7:30 PM
Dec. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena - 7:30 PM
Dec. 14 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum - 7:30 PM
Dec. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center - 7:30 PM
Dec. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 16 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 17 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 20 - Elmont, N.Y. @ UBS Arena - 7:30 PM
Dec. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 21 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 21 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM
Dec. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 28 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 30 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 30 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Vended
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: Though the band will support Bullet for My Valentine on dates this fall, they've also booked their first headlining shows as well. The headline shows are listed below.
Ticketing Info: https://www.officialvended.com/events
Oct. 03 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
Oct. 04 - Toledo, Ohio @ Frankies Inner City
Oct. 05 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Song & Dance
Oct. 07 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck Bar
Oct. 16 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Oct. 23 - Cudahy, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade
Nov. 9 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Vicious Rumors
Support Act: None Listed
Oct. 6 - Longview, Wash. @ The Regent
Oct. 7 - Vancouver, Wash. @ Heavy Metal Brewery
Oct. 12 - Reno, Nev. @ Alturas Cellar Stage
Oct. 13 - Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Barrel Proof
Oct. 14 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ LA Gates Of Metal Festival III
Also of Note:
* Foreigner, who have been out as part of their farewell tour, will stage the "Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour" residency at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas next year. Shows will be held March 6 through April 6, and Oct. 25 through Nov. 9, 2024.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/foreigner-tickets/artist/735109?venueId=189345
* Baroness will be making the record store rounds in anticipation of their Stone album release on Sept. 15. Stops include New York's Rough Trade (Sept. 15), Poughkeepsie's Darkside Records (Sept. 16), Baltimore's Sound Garden (Sept. 17), Richmond's Plan 9 Records (Sept. 18), Raleigh's Schoolkids Records (Sept. 19), Charleston's Monster Music (Sept. 20) and Atlanta's Criminal Records (Sept. 21).
Ticketing Info: https://yourbaroness.com/tour/
* The Levitation Festival has a number of new additions for this year's festival that were revealed earlier this week. DJ Shadow, King Woman, Pelican, Uniform, The Veldt, Fat Tony, Video Age, El Khat, Sasami, Baths, Kalu & the Electric Joint, Girl Ray, Buck Biloxi and more have joined the bill. The festival, which will be headlined by Unwound, Brian Jonestown Massacre and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, will take place Oct. 26-29 in Austin, Texas.
Ticketing Info: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Levitation/555480?afflky=LEVITATION