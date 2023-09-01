Concerts, concerts, concerts! We've got plenty of shows for you lined up from the fall all the way into 2024. This week, Vended, The Hu and Suffocation were among the big acts announcing new tours.

Plus, the annual rite of winter passage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual holiday extravaganza, was revealed for 2023 adding a hard rocking touch to holiday music. Peter Frampton adds more fall dates. Plus, Foreigner announced a Las Vegas residency, Baroness are making their way through a number of record store appearances and the Levitation Festival adds a wealth of new acts.

Check out all of the new rock and metal touring announcements from the past week below.

Bastardane / Fury in Few

Support Act: None listed.

Ticketing Info: https://www.bastardane.com/tour

Oct. 05 Atlanta, Ga. @ Drunken Unicorn

Oct. 06 Macon, Ga. @ JBA

Oct. 08 Mobile, Ala. @ Alabama Music Box

Oct. 09 Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

Oct. 10 St. Petersburg, Fla. @ The Brutalist

Oct. 11 Orlando, Fla. @ Will’s Pub

Oct. 12 Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Tough Times

Oct. 14 Savannah, Ga. @ Southbound Brewing Company

Crypta

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: This marks the band's first ever U.S. headline tour and comes in support of their Shades of Sorrow album.

Ticketing Info: https://www.cryptaofficial.com/

Jan. 27 - San Juan, Puerto Rico @ La Respuesta

Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 - Miami, Fla. @ 70,000 Tons Of Metal

Feb. 03 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit

Feb. 04 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Feb. 06 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans

Feb. 07 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Feb. 08 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

Feb. 09 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Live

Feb. 10 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Feb. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Boggs Social & Supply

Feb. 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Drkmttr

Feb. 14 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ Majestic Lounge

Feb. 15 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

Feb. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Feb. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Feb. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

Feb. 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Feb. 21 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Underground

Feb. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky a Go Go

Feb. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

Feb. 27 - Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room

March 01 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

March 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Peter Frampton

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: https://www.frampton.com/

Nov. 09 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace

Nov. 11 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock

Nov. 13 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live, Moody Theater

Nov. 15 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 17 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live

Nov. 18 - Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino

Nov. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

The Hu

Support Act: Still to be announced.

Notes: These are headline dates beyond their current run with Asking Alexandria.

Ticketing Info: https://www.thehuofficial.com/tour-1?fbclid=IwAR2DCOeuTGGZKgm0Rq9v0dfpQtq6F1UqdWmrjGiLi3EXS-ESe3DdtbLNUyE

Oct. 9 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Oct. 12 - Bellingham, Wash. @ Bellingham Exit

Oct. 14 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Oct. 15 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM

Oct. 16 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma

Oct. 18 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Oct. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Oct. 22 - Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre

Oct. 24 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory OC

Oct. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theater

Oct. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Katatonia

Support Act: To Be Announced

Ticketing Info: http://katatonia.com/?fbclid=IwAR30hYYNKMsfnIoMzcjkCzaYf6tKG-m9tUqYmnh7xg5RFqMJ65wHCiZdOvg#dates

Nov. 09 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Nov. 10 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theatre

Nov. 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head

Nov. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Nov. 13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TD

Nov. 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Axis Club

Nov. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall

Nov. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Roxy

Nov. 18 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Lyric Theater @ Skyway

Nov. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The O

Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Commonwealth

Nov. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossa Nova Ballroom

Nov. 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

Nov. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theater

Nov. 28 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

Nov. 29 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's

Nov. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex

Dec. 01 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Dec. 02 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Dec. 04 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Dec. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take it Live

Dec. 06 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Dec. 08 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Dec. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ Level 13

Lucifer / Coven

Support Act: Early Moods

Notes: The "Satanic Panic" tour comes as Lucifer wraps up their fifth studio album, Lucifer V.

Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/lucifertheband

Nov. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Nov. 9 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 10 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Atrium

Nov. 11 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Cornerstone

Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater

Nov. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Hollywood Theatre

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation

Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Nov. 19 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

Nov. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Nov. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Nov. 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace

Nov. 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD

Nov. 26 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Nov. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Nov. 30,- Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage †

† Only Lucifer & Early Moods

Joe P.

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: Joe P. just released his latest single, "Don't Wanna Love U."

Ticketing Info: https://www.joepthehyena.com

Oct. 1 - Ocean City, Md. @ Oceans Calling 2023

Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's

Oct. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Wise

Oct. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall

Oct. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Cafe Du Nord

Oct. 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlow's

Oct. 23 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Oct. 27 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

Oct. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

Oct. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar

Oct. 31 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff

Nov. 1 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Tumbleroot Pottery Pub

Nov. 4 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips FTW

Nov. 5 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 6 - Austin, Texas @ Antone's

Nov. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Nov. 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Nov. 11 - Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall

Pain of Truth

Support Acts: Life’s Question and Vomit Forth, with Koyo, King Nine and Soul Blind on select dates for the first half. On the second half, the band are joined by labelmates Momentum and Torena with Ingrown, Deadbody and Big Boy on select shows.

Notes: The band's new Not Through Blood album arrives Sept. 8.

Ticketing Info: https://merchpit.de/pain-of-truth-no-blame-just-facts-12.html?fbclid=IwAR0MWwDFFoVM7EBAEEXbw-PPXn2PDS8efOWTDR2yGWD4JJmMAtI44RS-Yqo

Nov. 2 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia W/ Soul Blind, Vomit Forth

Nov. 3 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents w/ Koyo, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 4 - Phoenixville, Pa. @ The Polish Club w/ Koyo, Vomit Forth

Nov. 6 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Foundry w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 7 - Detroit, Mis. @ The Sanctuary w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 9- Louisville, Ky. @ Portal w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Chapel of Bones w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Level 13 w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 15 - Houston, Texas @ The End w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground w/ King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 17 - Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves w/ King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 18 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Flyover Fest

Nov. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Nov. 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends w/ Life’s Question, Vomit Forth

Dec. 5 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction w/ Deadbody, Torena

Dec. 6 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Underground w/ Momentum, Torena

Dec. 8 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ w/ Momentum, Torena

Dec. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Beehive w/ Momentum, Torena

Dec. 11 - Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder w/ Ingrown, Momentum, Torena

Dec. 12 - Portland, Ore. @ Mano Oculta w/ Ingrown, Momentum, Torena

Dec. 13 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Real Art w/ Ingrown, Momentum, Torena

Dec. 15 - Berkeley, Calif. @ 924 Gilman St w/ Big Boy, Momentum, Torena

Jan. 6/7 - Tampa, Fla. @ FYA Fest

Psychosomatic

Support Act: Black Mass, Nequient

Oct. 05 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club w/ Black Mass

Oct. 06 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Bootleg Bar w/ Nequient, Black Mass

Oct. 07 - Boston, Mass. @ O'Brien's Pub w/ Nequient, Black Mass

Oct. 08 - Cape Cod, Mass. @ Arcade Bar w/ Nequient, Black Mass

Oct. 09 - Providence, R.I. @ Dusk w/ Nequient

Oct. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie w/ Nequient

Oct. 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Depot w/ Nequient

Oct. 12 - Chesapeake, Va. @ RiffHouse Pub w/ Nequient

Oct. 13 - Richmond, Va. @ Bandito's w/ Nequient

Oct. 14 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Chapel of Bones w/ Nequient

Slaughter to Prevail

Support Act: None Listed.

Ticketing Info: https://www.stp-tour.com/?fbclid=IwAR1vPuuGTySDoGsRGeJqaekHP8x4OuBB4TvCV69E0RKztOkvstSkM4Ikal4

Nov 02 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Nov 04 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Nov 05 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre

Nov 07 - Ft Collins, Colo. @ Washingtons

Nov 09 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The Elm

Nov 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

Nov 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore

Nov 14 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

Nov 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theater

Nov 17 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Louis'

Nov 19 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre

Nov 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Nov 24 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

Suffocation / Incantation

Support Acts: Skeletal Remains, Stabbing

Notes: A new album announcement from Suffocation is expected soon.

Ticketing Info: https://www.suffocationofficial.com

Nov. 07 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Nov. 09 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Nov. 10 - Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy

Nov. 11 - Trois-Rivières, Quebec @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

Nov. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TO

Nov. 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

Nov. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Nov. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

Nov. 16 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex

Nov. 17 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

Nov. 20 - Richland, Wash. @ Ray's Golden Lion

Nov. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Nov. 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Nov. 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Nov. 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Nov. 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street Collective

Nov. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Dec. 01 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Dec. 02 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

Dec. 03 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall

Dec. 04 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: This year's tour is dubbed "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More"

Ticketing Info: https://www.trans-siberian.com/tour

Nov. 15 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 15 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center - 7:30 PM

Nov. 16 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 17 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum - 7:30 PM

Nov. 18 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 19 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 22 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center - 7:30 PM

Nov. 24 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 24 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 26 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center - 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 1 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 1 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 2 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 7 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 7 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 8 - Ft Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 9 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 13 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 13 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum - 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 16 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 - Elmont, N.Y. @ UBS Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 21 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 21 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 28 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 30 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 30 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Vended

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: Though the band will support Bullet for My Valentine on dates this fall, they've also booked their first headlining shows as well. The headline shows are listed below.

Ticketing Info: https://www.officialvended.com/events

Oct. 03 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

Oct. 04 - Toledo, Ohio @ Frankies Inner City

Oct. 05 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Song & Dance

Oct. 07 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck Bar

Oct. 16 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Oct. 23 - Cudahy, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade

Nov. 9 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Vicious Rumors

Support Act: None Listed

Oct. 6 - Longview, Wash. @ The Regent

Oct. 7 - Vancouver, Wash. @ Heavy Metal Brewery

Oct. 12 - Reno, Nev. @ Alturas Cellar Stage

Oct. 13 - Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Barrel Proof

Oct. 14 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ LA Gates Of Metal Festival III

Also of Note:

* Foreigner, who have been out as part of their farewell tour, will stage the "Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour" residency at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas next year. Shows will be held March 6 through April 6, and Oct. 25 through Nov. 9, 2024.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/foreigner-tickets/artist/735109?venueId=189345

* Baroness will be making the record store rounds in anticipation of their Stone album release on Sept. 15. Stops include New York's Rough Trade (Sept. 15), Poughkeepsie's Darkside Records (Sept. 16), Baltimore's Sound Garden (Sept. 17), Richmond's Plan 9 Records (Sept. 18), Raleigh's Schoolkids Records (Sept. 19), Charleston's Monster Music (Sept. 20) and Atlanta's Criminal Records (Sept. 21).

Ticketing Info: https://yourbaroness.com/tour/

* The Levitation Festival has a number of new additions for this year's festival that were revealed earlier this week. DJ Shadow, King Woman, Pelican, Uniform, The Veldt, Fat Tony, Video Age, El Khat, Sasami, Baths, Kalu & the Electric Joint, Girl Ray, Buck Biloxi and more have joined the bill. The festival, which will be headlined by Unwound, Brian Jonestown Massacre and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, will take place Oct. 26-29 in Austin, Texas.

Ticketing Info: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Levitation/555480?afflky=LEVITATION