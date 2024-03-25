Iron Maiden Announce The Hu for Support on 2024 North American Tour
Iron Maiden will hit the road in North America this fall, and now they've got some support from Mongolian rockers The Hu.
The trek is scheduled to run from Oct. 4 through Nov. 17, kicking off in San Diego and wrapping just over a month later in San Antonio. It's part of Maiden's "The Future Past" world tour.
About The Hu
The folk metal outfit from Mongolia formed in 2016 and quickly garnered appreciation from metal fans and peers alike for incorporating unique Mongolian instrumentation into their heavy brand of music.
The Hu broke on the scene in 2019 with their debut album, The Gereg, which yielded the standout singles "Yuve Yuve Yu" (with From Ashes to New) and "Wolf Totem" (with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach).
A second album, Rumble of Thunder, followed in 2022, also scoring rock radio hits with "This Is Mongol" (featuring William DuVall of Alice in Chains) and "Black Thunder" (featuring System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Bad Wolves' Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz).
What Are The Hu Up To in 2024?
The band just issued a new live video for "Triangle" from the Rumble of Thunder album, which features performance footage from their 2023 run with Asking Alexandria.
In addition, the band will release a Record Store Day (April 20) exclusive vinyl Live at Glastonbury taken from their festival performance.
The Hu, "Triangle"
Of being offered the chance to open for Iron Maiden, The Hu's Enkush stated, “Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirationsThe way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their ‘Trooper’ song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home. We can’t wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!”
Dates, cities and venues can be viewed below. Tickets are available through both Iron Maiden and The Hu's websites
Iron Maiden / The Hu "The Future Past 2024 North American Tour"
Oct. 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Oct. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 6 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Nov. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Nov. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
