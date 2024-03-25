Iron Maiden will hit the road in North America this fall, and now they've got some support from Mongolian rockers The Hu.

The trek is scheduled to run from Oct. 4 through Nov. 17, kicking off in San Diego and wrapping just over a month later in San Antonio. It's part of Maiden's "The Future Past" world tour.

About The Hu

The folk metal outfit from Mongolia formed in 2016 and quickly garnered appreciation from metal fans and peers alike for incorporating unique Mongolian instrumentation into their heavy brand of music.

The Hu broke on the scene in 2019 with their debut album, The Gereg, which yielded the standout singles "Yuve Yuve Yu" (with From Ashes to New) and "Wolf Totem" (with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach).

A second album, Rumble of Thunder, followed in 2022, also scoring rock radio hits with "This Is Mongol" (featuring William DuVall of Alice in Chains) and "Black Thunder" (featuring System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Bad Wolves' Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz).

What Are The Hu Up To in 2024?

The band just issued a new live video for "Triangle" from the Rumble of Thunder album, which features performance footage from their 2023 run with Asking Alexandria.

In addition, the band will release a Record Store Day (April 20) exclusive vinyl Live at Glastonbury taken from their festival performance.

The Hu, "Triangle"

Of being offered the chance to open for Iron Maiden, The Hu's Enkush stated, “Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirationsThe way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their ‘Trooper’ song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home. We can’t wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!”

Dates, cities and venues can be viewed below. Tickets are available through both Iron Maiden and The Hu's websites

Iron Maiden / The Hu "The Future Past 2024 North American Tour"

Oct. 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Oct. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 6 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 9 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Nov. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center