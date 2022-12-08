Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022.
In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned in an even bigger way.
Guns N' Roses, My Chemical Romance, Iron Maiden and Trans-Siberian Orchestra are just a few of the other rock artists on the list.
Overall, the top 5 highest grossing tours for the year were the Latin rapper Bad Bunny ($373.5 million in gross receipts), the rock king Elton John ($334.5 million), the pop stars Ed Sheeran ($246.3 million) and Harry Styles ($214.4 million), and the band Coldplay ($208 million).
The Rolling Stones land at No. 6 in the list with a total 2022 gross of $179.3 million, followed by Red Hot Chili Peppers at No 7. with $176.9 million. Motley Crue and Def Leppard's 2022 "Stadium Tour" comes in at No. 8 for the year with a take of $173.5 million.
The Beatles legend Paul McCartney (at No. 15) toured to the tune of $105 million in gross receipts in 2022. Guns N' Roses (No. 17) put up $93.4 million for the year. My Chemical Romance hit at No. 20 with $87.9 million, Iron Maiden at No. 26 with $76.1 million, and the perennial Trans-Siberian Orchestra at No. 36 with $54.6 million. Billboard ranked the 40 top tours.
Below, check out the top 10 rock artists on the list and their positions among the highest-grossing 2022 tours. You can see the list in full at this location.
2. Elton John, $334.5 million
5. Coldplay, $208 million
6. The Rolling Stones, $179.3 million
7. Red Hot Chili Peppers, $176.9 million
8. Motley Crue and Def Leppard, $173.5 million
15. Paul McCartney, $105 million
17. Guns N' Roses, $93.4 million
20. My Chemical Romance, $87.9 million
26. Iron Maiden, $76.1 million
36. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, $54.6 million