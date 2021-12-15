Rolling Stones, ‘Hella Mega,’ Guns N’ Roses Among 2021’s Highest Grossing Tours

While COVID still had an impact on touring in 2021, touring did return this year. And as the year winds down, Pollstar has revealed their stats for the top grossing tours of 2021 with the Rolling Stones, the "Hella Mega" tour" and Guns N' Roses all ranking inside the Top 10.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Rolling Stones ran away with top honors, grossing $115.5 million over the course of their 2021 run. According to Pollstar, the band sold 516,624 tickets during a 12-show run that took place in 11 cities. The average ticket price for those shows was $223.56.

Pop star Harry Styles finished second with an $86.7 million gross, followed by the "Hella Mega" tour package that featured alt-rock vets Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy. The "Hella Mega" tour took in $67.3 million, selling 659,062 tickets over a 20-date run. The average cost of ticket was a more affordable $102.09.

A little further down, Guns N' Roses placed seventh for the year, taking in $47.3 million. The band sold 351,339 tickets over 23 shows in 21 cities with the average cost of ticket going for $134.75.

Pollstar has ranked the Top 50 tours of the year overall, with KISS (No. 30, $16.9 million), Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow (No. 42, $12.3 million), Machine Gun Kelly (No. 44, $11.5 million) and Korn (No. 48, $10.3 million) also making the cut.

Check out the Top 10 for the year below and you can see the list in full at this location.

1. The Rolling Stones $115.5 million

2. Harry Styles $86.7 million

3. "Hella Mega" Tour $67.3 million

4. Eagles $59.2 million

5. Dead & Company $50.2 million

6. Los Bukis $49.7 million

7. Guns N' Roses $47.3 million

8. Dave Matthews Band $46 million

9. Phish $44.4 million

10. Jonas Brothers $42.5 million