The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the music industry, particularly when it comes to touring. Concerts around the globe have been either canceled or postponed, leaving bands, their crew, venues and its staff and countless others without a source of income for an undetermined amount of time. Your bands need you more than ever and here's how you can help support.

The "That's Not Metal" podcast has created a Google Spreadsheet, listing over 100 artists who have had to either postpone or cancel their tour due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic that is currently shutting down industries of all sorts. Accompanying this ever-growing tab of artists are links to their respective merch stores.

With touring as the primary source of income for these artists, their livelihoods have been hit especially hard at this time.

That's where you come in — even if you're just paying $1 for a song on Bandcamp, absolutely any amount will contribute to a greater whole. Now is the time to snag that limited edition vinyl or picture disc you've been eyeing for a couple months or to add a new hoodie to your wardrobe. If you're gonna be sitting at home for the next couple weeks, some sweatpants or gym shorts might not be a bad idea either.

Again, head here to check out all the options.

If you don't have any cash you can part with at this time, you can still make a difference. The Google Spreadsheet is open to anyone to edit, so if there's a canceled or postponed tour you don't see, go ahead and add it in along with a link to the bands' merch stores.

The rock and metal community has always been one of unity and support. Now is the time to make that more evident than ever.

Stay safe and always follow the World Health Organization's best practices to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. With your diligence, hopefully these bands can get back on the road sooner than later.