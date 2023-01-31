KISS Manager Doc McGhee Reveals What Year Farewell Tour Will End (If You Believe Him)

This week, KISS manager Doc McGhee, the band's longtime handler, said that the continuously delayed end of the group's farewell "End of the Road World Tour" would finally come in 2023. Do you believe him?

The conclusion of the trek "will be this year," the manager affirmed of the tour's supposed final-ever dates. However, in previous years, he also claimed the trip billed as KISS' last would end at an earlier date.

Appearing on the KISS-themed Podcast Rock City Sunday (Jan. 29), McGhee said the actual last show of the tour would "be finalized in the next few days, and we'll be making an announcement probably in the next few days." (via Blabbermouth)

The manager continued, "One thing about KISS — we've always been that band that went to places where most bands didn't go. So we play everybody's town. … You name it, we've played there. So we always go where the people are anyways."

McGhee added, "The reason why we're continuing doing this last [run] is because obviously the [COVID-19] pandemic has stopped us from finishing. And the fact that people just wanted to see us. But we had to end it at some time, which will be this year."

KISS' End of the Road tour was first announced in 2018. It launched the next year and was originally scheduled to end in 2021 before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Two years ago, McGhee told Talking Metal that it "looks like the last show of KISS as you know it, with [founding KISS members] Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley], will be some time at the end of [2022]."

However, he indicated plans weren't firm. "We don't have a locked in date yet," he added. "Because of what's going on, it's very difficult for people to hold dates because we don't even know if we're going to be able to play. So we're trying to hold dates."

See KISS' dates for 2023 below. Get tickets here.

KISS Manager Doc McGhee Appears on Podcast Rock City - Jan. 29, 2023

KISS 2023 World Tour Dates

April 12 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena Amazonia

April 15 – Bogota, Columbia @ Estadio Campin

April 18 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Mane Garrincha

April 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Mineirao

April 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

April 25 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock

April 30 – Santiago, Chile @ Santa Lauro

May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 3 – Plymouth, England @ Argyle Stadium

June 5 – Birmingham, England @ Home Park

June 6 – Newcastle, England @ Resorts World

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 – Belgium, Brussels @ Palais 12

June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Halle 1

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes