The Heaviest Song by 10 Big ’70s Rock Bands

Here are the heaviest songs by 10 of the biggest rock bands of the 1970s!

If there’s one thing rock and metal fans love to discuss, it’s the major and minor differences that separate the two genres. Despite there being clear aspects that pertain to one style but not the other, there can also be a lot of overlap and debate regarding if a song, record, or entire artist fits neatly into one camp or the other.



Such distinctions are especially dicey for 1970s rock acts, as many of them began in the late 1960s and helped pioneer metal. While much of their work is firmly planted on the hospitable [classic] rock side of things, their heaviest material can include startlingly coarse instrumentation, ferocious rhythms, gruff vocals and dark songwriting.

READ MORE: 10 Heaviest Albums of the 1970s (Not Recorded by Black Sabbath)

The 10 tunes on this list (all of which come from the 1970s) are great examples of that!

Some of them represent surprisingly hostile turns for otherwise welcomingly feisty groups, whereas the rest took the group’s trademark aggressiveness to the next level. Either way, these tracks highlighted just how skillfully combative their creators could be.