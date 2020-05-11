In the storied history of rock 'n' roll, how many classic albums truly have no weak songs? Even the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, ranked by many as the greatest album ever recorded, has one less-than-stellar track in "Good Morning Good Morning." The greatest records aren't necessarily the most consistent, but these 25 albums beg to be played from start to finish.

The 1960s remain perhaps the greatest decade in music history, with dozens of perfect albums solidifying rock as the sound of a generation. The '60s also saw plenty of flawless debut albums, such as the Jimi Hendrix Experience's Are You Experienced, The Doors' eponymous album and King Crimson's revolutionary In the Court of the Crimson King.

The grunge explosion of the '90s challenged the golden age of rock, with instant classics from the genre's own 'Big 4.' The menagerie of Nirvana's Nevermind, Alice in Chains' Dirt, Pearl Jam's Ten and Soundgarden's Superunknown represents a scene so explosive that it has never, and may never, be matched.

You'll see a small handful of 21st century albums in this list too, and if you don't see your favorite modern masterpiece, be sure to check our list of 25 Legendary Metal Albums With No Weak Songs.

25 Legendary Rock Albums With No Weak Songs