The '90s were thriving when it came to rock music, but even the biggest of bands served up records that for whatever reason seemed to come up short in terms of critical and financial expectations. But not all of these records were total lost causes. In fact, some of them deserve a second chance.

Here we're taking a look at some of the missteps in the careers of acts such as Pearl Jam, Weezer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins and more. Why did it happen? Was it deserved? Did we miss something by not giving these records more a chance? Let's do a deeper dive.

So join us in the gallery below as we revisit 15 Maligned '90s Rock Albums That Deserve a Second Chance.

