Joe Rogan called Van Halen the "perfect" rock band during one of his latest podcast episodes.

Speaking with investor and mathematician Eric Weinstein during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan asserted that Eddie Van Halen never got the credit that he deserved for his impact on the guitar world.

"It's just, Van Halen became Van Hagar and it became a different kind of music. And I think a lot of the original hardcore fans left. I think it got more popular with Sammy Hagar but it was a different kind of music — not that it's bad, but it's different," Rogan reasoned.

"I think Van Halen with David Lee Roth in his prime was literally a perfect band. It was phenomenal. They were the shit when I was in high school. Everybody had Van Halen on their notebooks, they had the VH."

From there, Rogan argued that Eddie Van Halen didn't get the mainstream credibility that he should have.

Check out the interview below. The pair start speaking about Van Halen around the 36:27 mark.

Joe Rogan Calls Van Halen The 'Perfect' Rock Band

Which Musicians Have Appeared on Joe Rogan's Podcast?

The host has had numerous figures from the rock and metal world as guests on The Joe Rogan Experience including Maynard James Keenan, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis, Rob Zombie, ex-Nirvana and Soundgarden member Jason Everman, Henry Rollins and David Lee Roth himself.

Diamond Dave last appeared on the podcast in June of 2021. There was only a bit of discussion about Van Halen's career, though the vocalist casually mentioned Alex Van Halen numerous times during the conversation.

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"I feel like we've made a contribution," Roth replied after Rogan asked him how it feels to have made so many songs that have connected with millions of people.

"I think we added."

See our picks for the 75 greatest hard rock and metal guitarists of all time to see where Eddie Van Halen lands below.