Win a Pearl Jam ‘Dark Matter’ Vinyl!

Here's your chance to win a vinyl version of Pearl Jam's brand new album, Dark Matter, courtesy of Loudwire Nights and our Loudwire Record Club.

That's right! Pearl Jam are on their way back with their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, which arrives today (April 19). The album has already generated positive buzz for the lead single title track and more recently the band issued the fiery, driving rocker "Running" in the lead up to the new album.

After a three-week flurry of creativity, Pearl Jam emerged with a new album. Eddie Vedder says in reflection of the music generated over this quick turnaround, “I’m getting chills, because I have good memories. We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

So how do you get your hands on a vinyl version of the album? Well, we're giving away three standard black vinyl copies of the new record and you could win one by simply providing your contact details in the entry box provided below. We'll pick the winners at random and you'll be notified if you were among the winning entries. Just be sure to enter before the deadline of Thursday, April 25 at 10AM ET.

