Pearl Jam have issued a statement regarding the cancelation of their stadium show in London tomorrow (June 29).

The grunge legends are in the midst of a world tour in support of their new album, Dark Matter.

Pearl Jam wrapped the North American leg in late May and, at the finale, Eddie Vedder kicked off an eight-song encore by himself. The moment marked the first time the singer played a cover of Johnny Cash's version of Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" acoustically by himself at a Pearl Jam show. And right before the end of that run, the band was joined by actor bradley Cooper at the BottleRock Music Festival.

The U.K. and European trek got underway June 22 in Dublin, Ireland. Unfortunately, it has hit a snag early as Pearl Jam have canceled their gig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium "due to an illness in the band."

Read the full statement directly below.

The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been cancelled due to illness in the band. This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage. We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favourite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments. We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologise to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Get well soon, PJ.

