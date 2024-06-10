It's a coastal throwdown this week on Loudwire Nights as host Chuck Armstrong pits the best of the West Coast vs. the best of the East Coast.

No disrespect to the Midwest or the South, but the West Coast and East Coast have brought up plenty of great rock and metal bands over the years. Three quarters of thrash's "Big 4" reside out west with Metallica leading the way, but that fourth thrash giant Anthrax is representing hard for the eastern U.S.

Seattle is known as the mecca of grunge's West Coast birth, kicking off the careers of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nirvana and Alice in Chains, but the East Coast certainly populated the nu-metal movement that followed with Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Staind, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin representing.

