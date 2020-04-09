Why Do the Early Thrash Scenes Sound So Different?

Why do all the early thrash scenes sound so different from one another? That's the question we aim to answer in Episode Nine of Loudwire's ongoing "50 Years of Heavy Metal" video series.

In the early to mid-'80s, four very distinct pockets of thrash emerged around the world: the east and west coasts of America, Germany and Brazil. Yes, Canada was bubbling too, though their scene was quite fractured in regards to the sound, unlike the unification the other scenes possessed.

So, what are the hallmarks of each style? The west coast Bay Area scene was defined by it's excited, choppy riffage and a rougher vocal style that was more rhythmic in its approach and gritty around the edges. On the east coast, melodic singing was largely in play and the bands there retained a considerable amount of the punk influences coming from the New York area.

Meanwhile, Germany and Brazil were inching closer toward what death metal would become with bands such as Kreator, Sodom, Destruction and Sepultura all having a heavy-handed influence on that next evolutionary branch.

Join us in the video at the top of the page and take a world tour of early thrash with some help from Overkill's Bobby Blitz, Ryan Waste and Land Phil of Municipal Waste, Max Cavalera of Sepultura fame, Midnight's Athenar and more.