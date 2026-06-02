UPDATE: It has now been confirmed by Balmora's press representatives that the band will not be appearing on their scheduled June tour. The status of the band is currently pending. Meanwhile, tourmates Holder and Azshara will proceed on the scheduled tour as planned with Contention joining the bill on select dates. The trek starts June 3 in Boston and runs through June 27 in Norwich, Ct.

Bassist Danny Cueno of the metalcore outfit Balmora has claimed that his band is "nuked" after recent grooming allegations surfaced against guitarist Jay Torblaa that led to the musician stepping down from the band.

This has all played out just as the band's brand new album These Graven Halls arrived last Friday and they were just about to set out on a big summer tour kicking off this week.

What Is Happening With Balmora and Guitarist Jay Torblaa?

Over the past week, allegations against Torblaa for allegedly grooming an underage girl began to circulate on Reddit. Not long after the group issued a statement revealing that Torblaa would be "stepping away from the band."

The statement, issued by the group's other's members, shared that they didn't condone the behavior.

“In the past few days we’ve seen the evidence and screen shots of the behavior of our guitarist engaging with someone underage. We, the other four members Danny, Paul, Colin and Chaz, don't fuck with this at all obviously. Jay will be stepping away from the band and our summer tour will continue on as planned," shared the group.

"We’re sorry for what seems like the lack of transparency. Just trying to figure out how to navigate this and continue with all the shows we have booked and planned to play. All of our love goes out to the promoters, our tour mates and everyone who fucks with us on some real shit,” they concluded.

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In the time since their statement, the band's Instagram has been deactivated and their website has been whited out with no content currently showing.

What Else Has Been Said?

While the band's sites appear to be inactive, bassist Danny Cueno shared an update on his own Instagram Stories post (as captured by ThePRP).

“I said this shit. Band is nuked," shared Cueno, showcasing his own comments alongside the band's initial statement.

He continued, "Don’t real fuck with all this weirdo shit, My fault slimes, I’m out! I started this shit years ago with my homie Brandon [Antoniak] kinda just turned into a shitty monster of a band. Don’t fuck with people using their bands to act weird talking to those who are younger/vulnerable.”

While Balmora initially seemed intent on touring in support of their new album with their first statement, Cueno's comments indicate some question of whether that will come to fruition.

The group's summer tour is set to launch tomorrow (June 3) in Boston with North American dates booked into early September.

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