Balmora will be bowing out of their summer touring plans after a tumultuous week that saw guitarist Jay Torblaa step down from the band after recent allegations of grooming an underage girl were made public.

Balmora issued an initial statement of Torblaa's exit, deactivated their accounts and bassist Danny Cueno commented on social media that the group had been "nuked" as a result of the fallout from the incident.

Following this sequence of events, Loudwire reached out to a representative for Balmora and received the follow response:

Balmora will no longer be appearing on their planned June tour and the status of the band is currently pending. Holder and Azshara will proceed with the tour, with Contention on select dates.

The band, who released their These Graven Halls album this past week, were set to start a major summer tour tomorrow (June 3), but according to their press representatives the band is no longer taking part in the run.

After the Boston tour launch tomorrow, the tour will run through June 27 in Norwich, Ct.

What Happened With Balmora?

Over the past week, allegations against Torblaa for allegedly grooming an underage girl began to circulate on Reddit. Not long after the group issued a statement revealing that Torblaa would be "stepping away from the band."

The statement, issued by the group's other's members, shared that they didn't condone the behavior.

“In the past few days we’ve seen the evidence and screen shots of the behavior of our guitarist engaging with someone underage. We, the other four members Danny, Paul, Colin and Chaz, don't fuck with this at all obviously. Jay will be stepping away from the band and our summer tour will continue on as planned," shared the group.

"We’re sorry for what seems like the lack of transparency. Just trying to figure out how to navigate this and continue with all the shows we have booked and planned to play. All of our love goes out to the promoters, our tour mates and everyone who fucks with us on some real shit,” they concluded.

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In the time since their statement, the band's Instagram has been deactivated and their website has been whited out with no content currently showing.

In addition, bassist Danny Cueno shared an update on his own Instagram Stories post (as captured by ThePRP).

“I said this shit. Band is nuked," shared Cueno, showcasing his own comments alongside the band's initial statement.

He continued, "Don’t real fuck with all this weirdo shit, My fault slimes, I’m out! I started this shit years ago with my homie Brandon [Antoniak] kinda just turned into a shitty monster of a band. Don’t fuck with people using their bands to act weird talking to those who are younger/vulnerable.”

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