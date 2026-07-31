Here are our picks for the best grunge song of each year from 1987 through 1996.

As with most genres and subgenres, grunge didn't necessarily have a hard start date or an end. In fact, plenty of artists from the grunge scene still make music today and there are even newer bands forming that carry the spirit of the Pacific Northwest sound in their songs.

For the sake of this list and some other similar ones we've done, we narrowed the years down to when grunge truly started to pick up in momentum, when it peaked and when it started to wane. The subgenre's beginnings go back to the mid-1980s, but '87 was the year that bands such as Melvins and Soundgarden were actually putting out albums and songs.

Grunge peaked in the early and mid-'90s but started to slow down in momentum a few years later. By '96, Nirvana had already been over for two years, Alice in Chains started to slow down quite a bit and much of the industry had shifted its focus toward bands such as Korn and their nu-metal comrades.

Since we've done a few lists on the best song of each year for some other subgenres, we figured it was grunge's turn. Thus, below are our picks for the best grunge song of each year from 1987 to 1996.

READ MORE: The Best Grunge Album of Each Year From 1987 to 1996

For each year, we took a few things into consideration: whether the track actually was one of the best grunge songs of that year, how successful it was and whether or not it had a lasting impact. So we weren't able to get too obscure with these with those parameters and a few artists show up multiple times throughout the list because they truly were some of the most influential groups of the era.

See our picks below.

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