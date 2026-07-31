Cinderella drummer Fred Coury has shared that he's open to a reunion and he's not the only band member that would welcome it.

What Fred Coury Said About a Potential Cinderella Reunion

As a guest on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Coury revealed where the idea of Cinderella getting back together currently sits with him.

"It's funny that I've turned out to be this studio guy and I've just been playing on so many records. It's been great and I play every day. And I'm ready. So I do want go out and play. I do want tour again," the drummer shared with Trunk.

"I was speaking to [bassist] Eric [Brittingham] — I talk to Eric all the time — and we're both ready, when [singer] Tom [Keifer] says, 'Let's do it.'"

Cinderella have been inactive for over a decade, last performing on the Monsters of Rock Cruise in the spring of 2014.

Further making his plea, Coury commented, "Time's running out. Everybody's getting older, so... And then, unfortunately, Tom had this setback [canceling his solo tour dates after sustaining a 'severe vocal muscle strain/injury' and lost his voice']. So, yes, to answer your question, I do want to go out and tour again, but it's got to be big. And will it be with Cinderella? I don't know. The door's not closed on that. We never broke up. Can we all do it? Absolutely. Are we ready? Ready when Tom is. Yeah, we'll do it. And if it's not them, then I'll go out with somebody else."

What Previously Happened With Cinderella?

Though the band didn't break up, they did go on an extended hiatus, one that's now over a decade in length. Keifer has enjoyed some success with his solo career and issued two studio albums during the 2010s.

Coury took the break and became an in-demand composer for television and sports productions. Brittingham played briefly in the mid-2010s with the supergroup Devil City Angels before eventually becoming part of Bret Michaels' solo band.

Sadly, in 2021, guitarist Jeff LaBar died at the age of 58 on July 14.

READ MORE: The 6 Best Hair Metal Albums of 1986 (Ranked)

In 2016, Keifer was asked about the status of Cinderella in a chat with Rock Revolt Magazine. He shared, "Well, the truth of the matter is, there have been some issues with Cinderella within the ranks of Cinderella for years now. Going back decades. "They came to a head in 2012. We took some pretty extreme measures to right the ship and fix things, and we made a pact as a band in 2012 that we would not do anything as a band until the issues were resolved. That’s how much it came to a head. The issues are unresolved, so that’s all I can say about that."

Brittingham also shared in a 2016 chat with the Talk Toomey podcast, "I don't think [Tom Keifer is] coming back. So that's probably the big question. I guess that's the big question that I have: what are we doing?"

What Else Fred Coury Said About Cinderella

In speaking with Eddie Trunk about a potential Cinderella reunion, Coury shared, "I would love it and I think the fans would love it."

He continued, "And [Tom is] out there playing Cinderella songs anyway [with his solo band]. So, [he can] do it with the [original] guys and give the fans something, and then go back to doing his band, which he's happy as a clam up there. So that's the main thing is he's so happy with his [solo] band and they're all nice guys and there's that. So that's where the pull for him is, is I don't think he wants to screw those guys over. But I don't think he would be because [a Cinderella reunion] would be kind of just like a one-time thing. We'll see."

In a previous 2025 interview with The Metal Voice, Coury shared that there had been "a huge tour" offer for 2026, but the band declined.

Below, see what happened to Cinderella and the other members of rock + metal's class of 1986.