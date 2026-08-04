Disney just dropped a metal-inspired villains merch collection in the parks.

Metal fonts have become increasingly popular in mainstream merch over the last several years, with artists from other genres and brands drawing inspiration from extreme metal band logos for their own products.

Now, Disney has entered the chat. Their brand new villains merch collection just dropped yesterday (Aug. 3) online, but the shirts are exclusively being sold in the parks as of now.

Featured in the collection are the villains Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Yzma and Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove, Hades from Hercules and a couple of group designs that include a few other evil characters.

Each product has a different design and font, making it a unique batch of T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts. The Evil Queen design has "Mirror Mirror" written at the top in a black metal font, the Hades and Ursula pieces have more of a gothic metal font and the others look like they were inspired by traditional and thrash metal logos.

READ MORE: 10 Times Metal Bands Covered Classic Disney Songs (And They Were Actually Good)

Since the merch isn't available online yet, we can't provide the prices. But you can check out images of some of the collection below. The screenshots are courtesy of WDW News Today's Instagram account (see their Reel toward the bottom of the page).

Walt Disney World is currently in the process of constructing an all-new Villains Land in the Magic Kingdom Park, which is set to open sometime in the next few years. Between that, the Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show at Hollywood Studios and all the villains-focused merch, Disney has certainly been catering more to their alternative fanbase who desire a darker aesthetic than their traditional character and princess merch.

Evil Queen Disney Shirt ('Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs')

Instagram - @wdwnt evil queen metal disney shirt

Ursula Disney Sweatshirt ('The Little Mermaid')

Instagram - @wdwnt ursula metal disney sweatshirt

Hades Disney Hoodie ('Hercules')

Instagram - @wdwnt hades metal disney hoodie

Maleficent Disney Shirt ('Sleeping Beauty')

Instagram - @wdwnt maleficent disney metal shirt

Absolutely Wicked Disney Villains Shirt

Instagram - @wdwnt disney villains metal shirt

Yzma and Kronk Disney Shirt ('The Emperor's New Groove')

Instagram - @wdwnt yzma kronk disney metal shirt

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