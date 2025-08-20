Do you remember that time when Three Days Grace were in a Disney movie?

The rockers are gearing up for the release of their new studio album Alienation, which comes out this Friday (Aug. 22). Ahead of the release, Loudwire spoke with vocalist Adam Gontier about the time they appeared in a Disney film in the early 2000s.

Which Disney Movie Did Three Days Grace Appear In?

The movie in question is Raise Your Voice, which came out in 2004 and starred Hilary Duff as the main character. The plot of the movie focuses on an aspiring young singer whose older brother is killed by a drunk driver on the way home from a Three Days Grace concert.

The band played two songs during their cameo in the film, "Home," from their 2003 self-titled debut album and "Are You Ready." The siblings attended the show together and Duff's character even had a personal moment with Gontier as she was sitting on her brother and another concertgoer's shoulders — which we learned during the chat was actually altered a bit.

"I didn't want to do that," Gontier told us. "At the time I was like, 'That's not cool at all.'"

Three Days Grace, 'Home' + 'Are You Ready' (Raise Your Voice)

How Was the Band Cast for the Film?

Gontier didn't remember exactly who asked Three Days Grace to appear in Raise Your Voice but assumed their managers at the time suggested it would be good exposure for them since they were a newer band.

"We didn't meet [Duff] or anything but it was fun," the vocalist remembered, noting that the filming experience was similar to the process of making a music video.

"We had to do it over and over a bunch of takes while they were getting shots of [Duff] so it was a long day. I remember it being a really long day but it was cool."

Fortunately for Three Days Grace, the movie appearance did open a few opportunities for them to perform on televised shows that were geared toward younger audiences, which allowed them to introduce to their music to more people from different generations.

Plus, the singer's kids are big Disney fans — so it won't be long before they're interested in seeing the Disney film their dad was in years ago.

To hear more about the band's experience being in the movie, watch the full interview below.

That Time Three Days Grace Were in a Disney Movie

