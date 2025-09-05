Nine Inch Nails Will Soundtrack This Disney World Ride for a Limited Time

A beloved ride at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is getting an industrial makeover courtesy of Nine Inch Nails.

For a short time, the high-speed Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster located in the retrofuturistic Tomorrowland area of the Magic Kingdom will receive a brand new overlay and soundtrack inspired by Tron: Ares.

Specifically, the coaster will incorporate imposing red hues and the gritty sounds of Nine Inch Nails in promotion of the upcoming third Tron installment.

As announced at Destination D23 this past weekend, the new Tron: Ares version of the ride featuring music by Nine Inch Nails will run for a limited time beginning Sept. 15. It’s unclear how long fans will have to ride the Tron: Ares version of the coaster, so better book those tickets fast.

READ MORE: 3 Rockers You Forgot Voiced Characters in Animated Disney Movies

Tron: Ares hits theaters on Oct. 10, 2025. According to Disney, the film is about a powerful AI program called Ares that gets “sent from the digital realm into the real world for a mission that could change both forever.”

The last Tron film, Tron: Legacy, was released in 2010. The soundtrack for that film was composed by French EDM duo Daft Punk.

Watch the Trailer for Tron: Ares Featuring Music by Nine Inch Nails

How Nine Inch Nails Are Putting Their Industrial Spin on Disney’s Tron

In August 2024 it was announced that Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor would be scoring Tron: Ares as Nine Inch Nails, marking the first time a film soundtrack will be released under the Nine Inch Nails group name.

The duo have worked together on at least 20 film scores over the years, including 2010’s The Social Network and 2014’s Gone Girl, but never as “Nine Inch Nails.” The pair previously worked with Disney to partially score the 2020 Pixar movie Soul, which caught the attention of Walt Disney Music president Tom MacDougall, who then approached them to work on Tron: Ares.

During an appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, Reznor explained they decided to score the film under the Nine Inch Nails name so they could experiment more and “play by different rules.”

“It's going to be a little grittier and it's just different; it's still the same two people, but we're in a different mindset. We feel like we can play by different rules a bit and the people working on the film were excited about that, so we thought we'd try it," Reznor said.

The Tron: Ares soundtrack features 24 brand new songs including a mix of industrial and vocals tracks.

The soundtrack will be released on Sept. 19. The album, which was preceded by the single “As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” will mark Nine Inch Nails’ first album since 2020.

The Full Nine Inch Nails Tron: Ares Track List Revealed

1. INIT

2. FORKED REALITY

3. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE

4. ECHOES

5. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

6. IN THE IMAGE OF

7. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT

8. PERMANENCE

9. INFILTRATOR

10. 100% EXPENDABLE

11. STILL REMAINS

12. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?

13. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS

14. TARGET IDENTIFIED

15. DAEMONIZE

16. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE

17. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

18. A QUESTION OF TRUST

19. GHOST IN THE MACHINE

20. NO GOING BACK

21. NEMESIS

22. NEW DIRECTIVE

23. OUT IN THE WORLD

24. SHADOW OVER ME