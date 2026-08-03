Viral Lollapalooza ‘Pee Bag’ Has Live Music Fans Pissed Off

There were plenty of eye-catching moments at Lollapalooza over the weekend, but one viral moment — involving a bag of urine — seems to be generating plenty of discussion on concert etiquette.

Sure, if you score a prime spot at a major festival event, it's a hard choice to give it up. But what one fan appeared to have done to remain in place feels less than sanitary and puts their fellow festival-goers at risk.

The viral moment in question is found audience members passing around a cardoard box containing a plastic bag of what appears to be urine.

Though the cardboard box allowed some physical separation from the bag inside, videos show the plastic bag hanging perilously over the side of the box as it was being passed.

A couple of social media posts captured the bag of urine being passed through the crowd. One Instagram video from the account @edmtrain captioned the video, "Passing a bag of PEE through the crowd is NOT okay."

A second Instagram video courtesy of @windycityraves also shows the bag being passed through the crowd with the comment, "Passing pee through the crowd is DIABOLICAL."

Fans React to Bag of Urine Being Passed Around at Lollapalooza

While it appears the audience member in question had some foresight in bringing the plastic bag rather than emptying their bladder on the ground, there's still the possibility that this could have gone incredibly wrong. Well, even more wrong than it already did.

A majority of the commentary considers the urine bag to be a breach of concert etiquette — and it's easy to agree. On @edmtrain's post, one commenter shared, "At almost 39 years old I think it’s safe to use the term ‘in my day’…….well, in my day we used to just fight the crowd to go to the bathroom and then find our way back like normal people. This is nasty AF."

Another added, "It’s truly sad that people are ruining the festival experience. Do better y’all. If you can’t hold your bladder, stay home or get a diaper."

One person questioned, "Do people just not understand their bodies or portal [sic] potties? Or is there a major logistics nightmare that is keeping people from accessing the bathrooms? Is it the crowds not letting people out? Cuz I'm so confused why this is a thing? Most people aren't that ghetto to be trying to do this as a strategy, but I'm not gonna put it past some people I guess."

Yet another offered what many would consider to be the correct response, "Yeah absolutely the fuck not, have a friend hold your spot and go use the bathroom. That’s not okay."

READ MORE: 10 Ways Not to Be an A-Hole at Concerts

On the post from @windycityraves, others were dismayed by what they saw. "What the f is wrong with this generation @lollapalooza needs to stop this," shared one commenter. "Why don’t they have catheters and diapers like a normal person!?!?," laughed off another person.

"And just like that, FOMO is gone lmao," added a third person. One of the most liked comments on the post simply observed, "wtf happened to lolla."

What Did Go on at Lollapalooza This Weekend?

Though the lineup has shifted to more pop and electronic acts in recent years, there are still a fair share of acts holding it down for rock and metal.

Hometown heroes Smashing Pumpkins were among the headliners, performing a set on Friday (July 31) that included guest turns from Yungblud, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Olivia Rodrigo. Turnstile, Yungblud, Wet Leg, Geese, The Story So Far and more were also among those playing the Chicago-based festival.

See other major rock and metal festivals and cruises taking place in 2026.