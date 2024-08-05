Tom DeLonge Responds to Review Trashing Blink-182’s Lollapalooza Set

Tom DeLonge has responded to a review that trashed Blink-182's Lollapalooza set.

Blink closed out the four-day festival last night (Aug. 4) with a 24-song set, starting with the 2003 Blink-182 track "Feeling This" and concluding with the title track from their 2023 album One More Time [via Setlist.fm]. One of the songs they played, "Can't Go Back," hasn't officially been released yet.

What the Review Said

The Daily Illini posted a review of the performance earlier today, and the very first line of the article called Blink's performance "cringe-worthy and repulsive," and "unworthy" of wrapping up the festival.

"Why are two older men, aged 52 and 48, respectively, who have wives and children, making jokes about sleeping with the other’s mother?" one paragraph read. "The crude humor may have landed with some, but to continue throughout the hour-and-fifteen-minute long set was a bit much."

The writer of the post further noted that at one point during the show, Mark Hoppus referred to Chicago's infamous Bean landmark as "a statue of your mom's clitoris," and they're apparently appalled that members of the audience found the joke to be funny.

"Unfortunately, their songs, lyrics and stage presence were not enough to make up for their excessively crude commentary," the concluding paragraph of the review reads.

What Tom DeLonge Said About the Review

DeLonge posted a screenshot of the review on his Instagram and wrote, "Hahaahahahaa @blink182 'Why are two men who have wives and kids making jokes about sleeping with each other‘s mothers?' … Oh my god, I’m dying hahaha fuck, I love this band."

"Tell you've never listened to blink without telling me you've never listened to blink," someone commented on the post.

"Dying," Hoppus' wife Skye Hoppus commented. "Love this so much."