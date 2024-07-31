In Lollapalooza's 30-plus year run, which bands are the heaviest to ever play the festival?

Chicago's marquee music festival, Lollapalooza, has always been one of the most curated music events throughout North America. Founded by Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell, the festival started as a touring act to showcase the most diverse acts in rock music, before it became a one-day festival in Grant Park.

Since its inception, Lollapalooza has had an interesting relationship with heavy music. Each year is a good representation of where the sound is at, be it the industrial crush of bands like Nine Inch Nails during the festival's debut, or the current domination of the many metalcore bands jamming out massive breakdowns.

This year is set to be no exception, with bands such as Deftones, In This Moment, Hanabie and Wisp set to bring a massive, heavy sound to the fest.

With that in mind, through its many diverse lineups, here are the 10 heaviest bands to ever play Lollapalooza.