A Metal Band Is Headlining Lollapalooza for the First Time in 3 Years

A metal band is headlining Lollapalooza for the first time in three years.

The lineup for the 2025 edition of the festival was just announced earlier today (March 18). In addition to Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs and some other popular artists from other genres, Korn are one of the headliners.

This year will be Korn's first time playing the iconic festival since 1997. Blink-182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day and Foo Fighters are some of the rock headliners from the last couple of years, but it's been a while since a band as heavy as Korn took the main stage. The last time a metal band was billed as one of the headliners was Metallica in 2022.

A small handful of other rock and metal groups are on the 2025 lineup, including Cage the Elephant , Bilmuri and Sunami. You can see the full lineup for yourself below.

Lollapalooza 2025 will take place at Chicago's Grant Park from July 31 to Aug. 3. The presale for Lollapalooza tickets will take place for one hour on Thursday (March 20) at 11AM ET, and the general sale will start at noon. Single and two-day passes will be available at a later date.

Lollapalooza Mainly Used to Showcase Rock and Alternative Bands

Lollapalooza was started by Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell in 1991, and the festival's '90s lineups mainly consisted of rock, metal, alternative and hip-hop artists. Jane's Addiction, Nine Inch Nails and Living Colour were among the performers during the first year.

Over the next several years, the bill expanded to include acts such as Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Alice In Chains, Primus, Tool, Rage Against the Machine, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

As we mentioned earlier, now only a handful of bands from the rock and metal world make the lineup every year. However, those acts were part of a cultural movement back in the '90s, and now, other genres have taken precedent in pop culture. It's just the cyclical nature of music.

At least there is still some rock and metal representation, especially with Korn making a huge return to the bill.