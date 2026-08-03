Who says there is nothing for rock and metal fans at Lollapalooza?

The annual four-day music festival in Chicago's Grant Park, which wrapped on Sunday, once again leaned heavily on pop artists to fill out most of the headliner slots. One of those exceptions was hometown alt-rock staple The Smashing Pumpkins, who were tasked with playing opposite the massively popular Charli XCX.

The Smashing Pumpkins, however, were among the rock and metal acts who created memorable moments during the festival. Here is a look back at everything you might have missed during Lollapalooza 2026.

1. The Smashing Pumpkins Bring Out Yungblud

Somehow, The Smashing Pumpkins haven't played Lollapalooza since 1994, when it was still a living, breathing, traveling festival. More than 30 years later, they were on a mission to win over the crowd with nostalgia and big-name guest appearances during their set.

READ MORE: The Best Album By 11 Legendary Alt-Rock Bands

The Pumpkins started their Friday night headlining show with three of their biggest songs, "1979," "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" and "Today" right out of the gate. Then came the guest appearances.

Seeing Yungblud step on stage to sing "Luna" likely wasn't a total surprise. He also played Lollapalooza on Friday and has previously worked with The Smashing Pumpkins to record an updated version of his song "Zombie." Billy Corgan had also joined Yungblud on stage to play that song during his Lollapalooza aftershow earlier in the week.

"This is a fucking dream come true," Yungblud told the crowd mid-song.

Later in the set, The Smashing Pumpkins were joined by pop artist Olivia Rodrigo for the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness track, "Thirty-Three." Rodrigo, who was not one of the artists scheduled for the festival, took over on vocals while Corgan manned an acoustic guitar.

2. Yungblud Calls Out Fan With Sign

Getty Images Getty Images

Speaking of Yungblud, he had just sung the first few lines of "Fleabag" when he looked into the crowd during his midday Lollapalooza set to see a fan holding a large sign.

"You. Yeah, you the fucking girl with the sign up. Can you fucking play it? You promise me? All right, bring her up right now."

Moments later, a fan named Katie from Michigan was onstage playing guitar as Yungblud continued to sing the rest of the song. She held the stage on guitar while Yungblud went out to sing with the rest of the fans.

3. Heavy Rain Shortens Sets for Several Rock Acts

The biggest story headed into Day 3 of Lollapalooza on Saturday was the rain. Showers started during Friday night's headliners and continued into the following day.

The heavy rain left Grant Park a flooded and muddy mess. Crews worked diligently throughout Saturday morning and early afternoon to pump water from the festival grounds.

The cleanup also delayed gates opening at 3PM instead of noon. That meant some Saturday sets never happened while others were cut short.

Indie rock act Momma and heavy alt-rockers Die Spitz were both given less time to perform. English rock band Wolf Alice saw their set length moved from an hour to just 30 minutes as festival organizers shuffled the day's schedule.

4. Turnstile's Wild Set Reinvigorates Crowd

Ryan Bakerink, Getty Images turnstile

After more than a day of trudging through deep mud, some Lollapalooza attendees likely needed a little motivation to reach the finish line of the four-day festival. Enter Turnstile.

The band's electric Sunday night set saw a massive pit form in front of one of the festival's main stages, which is not something you typically see as Lollapalooza continues to be heavy on pop acts in recent years.

Vocalist Brendan Yates spent a good portion of the set in the crowd while bassist Franz Lyons continued to encourage those at the Bud Light stage to move faster.

The MVP of the entire experience might have been the camera crew who were right in the middle of everything as video screens on the stage continued to show up-close shots of the pit. No matter where you were standing on the north end of the festival grounds, you felt like you were part of the action.

5. Loathe Make Lollapalooza Debut

Similar energy (but on a much smaller scale) was felt in the crowd during Loathe's performance on Friday. The Liverpool act, which teeters between metalcore and nu-metal. was making their Lollapalooza debut.

Loathe had the unenviable task of playing right before Yungblud on Friday night. But even with the crowd quickly growing for the "Zombie" singer's upcoming set on the adjacent stage, the debuting band left a lasting impression with their heavy st.

Given the response from the crowd on one of the festival's smaller stages, organizers should certainly consider similar acts for future years.

6. Wet Leg, Heavy Fog

Getty Images Getty Images

Some bands use fog machines... and then there is Wet Leg, who were engulfed by thick clouds during their Thursday set.

Machines around the stage kept pumping out the fog as members of the English indie rock band became obscured from the crowd's view. At some points during the songs, Wet Leg's drummer looked to have completely disappeared from the stage.

Despite the somewhat comically heavy fog use, Wet Leg continued to impress with their quirky, upbeat rock sound.

7. Porch Light Play Impromptu Show at 24-Hour Chicago Diner

Minneapolis indie rock act Porch Light was among the acts scheduled to play during the final day of Lollapalooza. You could say they made the most of their brief time in Chicago.

Before taking the stage on Sunday, Porch Light played a last-minute show in the front entrance of the White Palace Grill on Canal Street in Chicago. The 24-hour diner, which can be seen in the final season of the TV series The Bear, shared details about the show just 12 hours before it was set to happen.

Fans watched from the diner's booths while others listened from outside.

Lollapalooza, of course, is one of several music festivals around the U.S. and beyond this summer. Keep reading to see what others are coming up this year and which acts are set to headline.